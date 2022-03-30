A nonprofit law firm on Tuesday asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to consider shortening the record retention period for most eviction cases.
Legal Action of Wisconsin, a nonprofit that provides free legal services to low income people, asked the high court — which dictates policy for all courts in the state — to change court rules to reduce the record retention period for most eviction cases in the state from 20 years to one year.
The change, the law firm says, would help “more Wisconsin families find and maintain safe and affordable rental housing.”
Landlords use eviction-related records, among other things, to determine whether or not to rent to applicants. Legal Action says that means “a decades old hardship or miscommunication can affect the housing options available for a family for decades to come.”
“Everyone deserves a safe place to call home and the opportunity to secure safe and affordable rental housing without unfair barriers,” Korey Lundin, an attorney in the group’s Madison office, said in a statement.
Legal Action first proposed a similar rule change a year ago, but it was not adopted because the director of state courts determined it would be too burdensome to implement.
Under current court rules, most small claims records are retained by courts for 20 years after a case concludes. In some instances, records are only retained for two years. However, few eviction cases fall into that category, so records are retained regardless of whether an eviction was granted.
“It can be difficult for a non-attorney to assess court records,” Lundin said. “Yet it is legal for landlords to rely on any court record to deny a family housing regardless of what happened in the eviction case. Most eviction cases do not result in a person being evicted, yet the record of that case will continue to impact the tenant for decades.”
He continued: “Doing what we can to help avoid this hardship, while allowing rental properties to run effectively, is vital to the stabilization and dignity of our communities.”