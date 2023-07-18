Gov. Tony Evers pledged Tuesday to veto any legislation passed in the coming months by the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature that targets transgender Wisconsinites, including a pair of recently circulated GOP-authored bills that would ban transgender girls and women from participating in girls’ and women’s sports.
"I'm always behind trans kids, trans adults — they're part of our world,” Evers said in a Tuesday interview with the Cap Times. “And anytime you want to mess with (them), you're going to get a veto. Pretty simple.”
Evers' comments came a week after Rep. Barbara Dittrich, R-Oconomowoc, and Sen. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, circulated a pair of bills that would ban transgender girls and women from participating in girls’ and women’s sports at publicly funded Wisconsin schools at the K-12 and collegiate levels. The proposals would also require schools and campuses to designate athletic teams or sports based on the sex of participating students: male, female and co-ed. The bills mirror legislation introduced by Dittrich in 2021.
"This proposal assures all athletes — male, female, and non-binary — are in a category that provides them the greatest desired safety as well as opportunity to perform on a level, competitive playing field," Dittrich and Knodl wrote in an email to other lawmakers asking them to co-sponsor their legislation, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported last week.
But while Dittrich bills the legislation on Twitter as a way to “#SaveWomensSports,” Evers sees it as the latest example of GOP lawmakers taking an issue being peddled by national Republicans and bringing it to Wisconsin.
“Thank God we can stop it,” Evers said of his ability to veto the legislation. “It's wrong for us to take people that have different views, different ways of life, and mess with their lives. I find that atrocious. So, yeah, it is a national issue. It's an idiotic national issue. And it's disgusting."
The governor’s veto pen could be busy in the fall. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, while speaking at his state party’s annual convention in June, hinted that other legislation that would place restrictions on at least some transgender people seeking health care in Wisconsin would be introduced in the fall.
“We also have legislation that we intend to bring forward about kids and the ability for us to ensure that they are not mutilated,” Vos said to raucous applause from the party’s faithful, suggesting that lawmakers could be preparing legislation that would seek to ban transgender kids from receiving gender-affirming care. More than a dozen other states have made similar moves in recent months, with federal judges across the country, at least temporarily, blocking some of the legislation from taking effect.
The American Medical Association says gender-affirming care for transgender youth is medically necessary, and “that forgoing gender-affirming care can have tragic health consequences, both mental and physical” for transgender kids.
Vos also suggested lawmakers might seek to restrict the types of care covered by Medicaid, a public health insurance program for people with low income. A similar provision was written into the state’s new budget, but Evers removed it using his powerful partial-veto powers.
“You will see legislation that comes forward this fall that deals with many of those issues,” the speaker said, adding that despite Evers’ certain vetoes, lawmakers want to pressure the governor to do what he said are actions supported by the public.
A June Marquette University Law School poll found that 71% of Wisconsinites are “in favor of requiring that transgender athletes compete on teams that match the sex they were assigned at birth, not the gender they identify with,” with 28% opposing such a requirement. Fifty-six percent of Wisconsin residents also support “bans on ‘gender-affirming’ care such as hormone therapy or surgery for transgender minors,” the poll found.
So far in 2023, 562 bills targeting transgender kids and adults have been introduced in 49 states across the country, according to a tally from the Trans Legislation Tracker, a group that monitors transgender-related legislation at the national and state levels.
The wave of legislation is having a negative effect on transgender kids’ mental health, according to a survey conducted earlier this year by The Trevor Project, a crisis intervention and suicide prevention organization for young LGBTQ+ people.
The survey, released in January, found that “86% of transgender and nonbinary youth say recent debates about state laws restricting the rights of transgender people have negatively impacted their mental health.”