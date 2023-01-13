Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will appoint former state Sen. Jon Erpenbach to lead the state Parole Commission, the governor’s office confirmed Friday afternoon.
Erpenbach, a Democrat from West Point, announced in December 2021 that he would not seek reelection after representing the state’s 27th Senate District (which sits to the west of Madison and includes Baraboo, Mount Horeb and Middleton) for 24 years.
“The Parole Commission plays an incredibly important role in our criminal justice system and in making sure that system is just, fair, and constructive,” Erpenbach said in a statement.
WisPolitics.com first reported the news of Erpenbach’s likely appointment earlier Friday afternoon, citing a source with knowledge of the plan.
Erpenbach’s appointment will be subject to approval by the Senate, but he can serve in the role without confirmation unless the chamber votes to reject him.
Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said he's "hopeful" about Erpenbach's appointment.
Wanggaard, who serves as chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety, said in a statement that he looks forward to talking with the former senator about the commission.
"I want to hear his thoughts on how he will enhance public safety, how he intends to ensure victims are included in the process, and how he will follow the open meetings law he championed, all of which of Gov. Evers’ previous appointees failed to do," Wanggaard said.
The former senator will replace Christopher Blythe, a former attorney with the state Department of Justice who came out of retirement to temporarily chair the commission in August. That move followed the departure of John Tate II, who resigned in June at the governor’s request following a controversial decision by the commission to grant parole to a man who killed his estranged wife in front of their children in 1997. After meeting with the family, Evers asked Tate to reconsider the decision, which was ultimately rescinded.
The Parole Commission is responsible for reviewing prison release decisions for inmates who were convicted before the state's truth-in-sentencing law was enacted in 2000.
“The success of the Commission depends on our ability to balance the law and public safety while supporting victims, survivors, and their families and keeping dangerous individuals off of our streets,” Erpenbach said. “It’s that balanced, thoughtful approach that I intend to take as chair. I look forward to serving the people of Wisconsin in this new role, and I want to thank Gov. Evers for the opportunity to continue public service and for entrusting me with this important responsibility.”
In the Senate, Erpenbach served as minority leader from 2003 to 2005. He served on the Legislature’s influential Joint Finance Committee from 2015 until he left the Legislature.