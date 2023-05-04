Democratic Gov. Tony Evers threatened Thursday to veto a sweeping package for local government funding crafted by Republican lawmakers — a move that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, called “disappointing.”
“The state must step up more than what I’ve seen. It’s why I can’t support the Republican plan as is — and frankly, I’ll veto it in its entirety,” Evers said in a video released Thursday morning while the bill had its first public hearing in the Capitol. “It is not enough resources. We have the resources to do it. Let’s increase the money that’s going to the locals. And, frankly, also, let’s remove all those restrictions that the legislation was putting on those local folks.”
The massive proposal overhauling the state’s approach to funding local governments, known as shared revenue in state government circles, aims to boost spending on public safety, encourage shared services among communities and shore up Milwaukee’s pension program.
The bill’s authors released the 133-page bill on Tuesday, noting in a news release that “the Senate and Assembly still have a number of issues to iron out before this legislation will be ready to cross the finish line.”
Increasing shared revenue has been a priority for both parties in recent months, as local governments struggle to fund services including public safety programs and local health departments. Evers made the issue a pillar of his 2022 reelection campaign.
Between 2014 and 2021, shared revenue from the state to local municipalities barely grew. In fact, adjusted for inflation, local governments received more money from the state in 2014 than they did in 2021, according to Department of Revenue data.
In the video, Evers urged lawmakers to send him “a clean bill that talks about the money that we are going to give to the municipalities.”
In a joint statement, Vos and LeMahieu said Evers “should reconsider and work with us before the bill is brought to the floor of the Assembly.”
“After several weeks of meetings and negotiations with all parties involved — Democrats, Republicans, towns, villages, cities and counties — we reached a shared revenue proposal we believe the public will support,” the GOP leaders said. "It's very disappointing to come so close to the finish line only to have the governor publicly issue veto threats because he wants to spend more money.”
Under the Republican proposal — which would direct one penny from the state’s 5-cent sales tax toward shared revenue — local governments would see at least a 10% increase in funding compared with current levels. The bill would create a separate account in the state budget, with $1 billion directed toward existing local government aid programs, and $227 million in new funding.
The bill would allow Milwaukee to go to referendum at the city and county levels to raise sales taxes to address their unfunded pension liability, but it comes with strings attached including new requirements for police staffing, officers in schools and limits on how state funds can be spent. (For instance, they could not be spent to expand Milwaukee’s streetcar network.)
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, both Democrats, joined Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, at a news conference last week touting their collaboration on the issue. During that news conference, Crowley said he’d prefer to have fewer restrictions attached to the funding boost.
"I think anyone would want to have that type of flexibility," Crowley said, according to a CBS 58 report. "And, again, when we think about this bill, we still have a long road ahead of us.”
During a public hearing on Thursday, Johnson told lawmakers he’d prefer to put the question of a sales tax increase before the Common Council rather than to voters via referendum. Johnson said he’d like to see a few other restrictions removed, including the requirement to place school resource officers in schools.
In addition to Milwaukee-specific limitations, the legislation would require local units of government to provide spending reports to the state Department of Revenue, ban local advisory referendums and bar local health officers from mandating business closures of more than 14 days without the local governing body’s approval, among other provisions.