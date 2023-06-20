Wisconsin municipalities will see boosted financial support from the state after Gov. Tony Evers approved legislation updating Wisconsin’s approach to shared revenue into law Tuesday.
The bill, which passed both houses of the Legislature last week after appearing uncertain to do so just a week earlier, is part of a compromise between Evers and top legislative Republicans that also brought more money for public and private schools. The legislation, which redirects a portion of state sales tax collections to local governments to help pay for local services, received support from Democrats and Republicans in both chambers.
“This compromise is a big deal for our kids, our families and our communities across our state,” Evers said, flanked by Republican and Democratic policymakers, before signing the bill in Wausau.
Shared revenue is unrestricted funds sent from the state to local governments, which can use them to pay for services like police, fire, roads and more.
Many Democrats objected to portions of the shared revenue legislation — including requirements attached to the new funds for local governments — like minimum public safety staffing mandates, and policies focused on the city of Milwaukee, such as one that limits the power of the city’s Fire and Police Commission. Still, six Democratic senators and 13 Democratic Assembly members voted with the majority of the Republican caucus to approve the measure.
The shared revenue deal is seen as a way to save the city of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County from bankruptcy. The measure would allow both the city and county to increase their sales tax to generate additional revenue. A sticking point had been whether a referendum seeking voters’ approval to increase the sales taxes would be required, but the final legislation requires two-thirds of the legislative bodies in those municipalities to approve the additional tax.
“For some individuals, this was just a bill,” said state Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee. “But for the individuals in the city of Milwaukee who are on the verge of insolvency, this means an opportunity to start over.”
All municipalities will receive an increase in payments from the state. The bill passed last week doesn’t change much for the city of Madison from the version passed last month in the Assembly.
Since the bill was first introduced, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has said that the increase was not enough given that shared revenue hasn’t kept pace with inflation.
"We’re still in a place that’s really inadequate for the city of Madison,” Rhodes-Conway said in an interview earlier this month.
She said, though, that any increase at this time can be considered “historic.”
“This is the first time we’ve seen shared revenue increase in a long time and any increase is certainly welcome,” she said. “But I think it would be a mistake for anyone to think this actually solves all of the issues with funding local government.
“That’s certainly not the case for Madison, and I think it will be true for many other communities.”
Evers also signed the bill to increase school choice funding, which also passed both houses of the Legislature last week. The more than $1 billion in additional public schools spending, which was also part of the compromise but much less than Evers had first proposed, is part of the budget-writing process that could wrap up this month.