Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday signed the first law of the current legislative session, a bipartisan measure aimed at reducing reckless driving.
The law, which takes effect this week, allows local governments to enact ordinances authorizing law enforcement to impound a vehicle if its owner is cited for reckless driving, if the owner has previously been convicted of the offense and has not paid the fine.
“Everyone deserves to feel safe in our communities and on our roads and streets, whether they’re taking their kids to school or driving home from work, but reckless driving and other dangerous behaviors are putting folks at risk across our state,” Evers said in a statement.
The law is one of two proposals aimed at addressing the state’s growing problem with reckless driving. The second, which passed the Assembly on a bipartisan vote last month, would increase penalties for reckless driving offenses. Evers has indicated he will sign that bill, too.
Introduced by Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, and Rep. Bob Donovan, R-Greenfield, the impoundment bill passed the Assembly on an 85-12 vote and the Senate on a 30-1 vote.
“Increasing penalties only works if we increase our enforcement. In Milwaukee since 2020, 77% of (the city’s) reckless driving fines have gone unpaid. That is a major problem,” Donovan said in a statement. “If you are a habitual reoffender, your vehicle will be impounded. Perhaps then criminals will begin to follow our laws.”
According to the state Department of Transportation, the number of State Patrol citations for people driving more than 100 mph increased from 583 in 2019 to 1,403 in 2020. In 2022, officers issued 1,159 such citations. Also according to the DOT, about 2,900 people are injured by reckless drivers in Wisconsin every year.
Lawmakers who voted against the proposal have argued it doesn’t offer a holistic approach to the problem and that the initiative and others like it will disproportionately burden disadvantaged communities. In a statement, Rep. Darrin Madison, D-Milwaukee, called the reckless driving proposals “punitive bills with minimal evidence that they will actually curb reckless driving.”
“I’m glad reckless driving is the first issue we’re addressing this session, but our work cannot stop here. I call on the Legislature to support my budget initiatives that will build on this bill and make our roads safer by taking a statewide, multi-pronged approach to urgently addressing reckless driving and dangerous behavior on our roads,” Evers said in a statement.