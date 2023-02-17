On the heels of releasing his $103.8 billion two-year state budget proposal Wednesday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is optimistic he’ll be able to reach deals with the Republican-controlled Legislature on several high-profile items — including paid leave, increased state aid for local governments and additional K-12 school funding.
That optimism comes after Republican legislative leaders pledged to throw out his proposal and start from scratch, crafting a new spending plan from the base budget. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, decried the governor's proposal as "devoid of reality," and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, called it "over the top."
Vos told reporters Wednesday night, “while there are some areas in Gov. Evers' budget that I'm sure we will hope to find common ground, our solutions are going to look dramatically different."
There’s “no question” there’s room to negotiate with Republicans on the governor’s proposal to implement paid family and medical leave, Evers said in an interview the morning after his budget address. Adjustments could include narrowing the scope of qualifying events, starting at a lower number than the 12 weeks Evers’ budget proposed or negotiating on how the plan is funded, Evers listed as a few examples.
His answer followed LeMahieu telling reporters it’s “very doubtful at this point” that the governor’s paid leave plan would become law.
“I think the people of Wisconsin hired me again for four years because I can be one that can possibly bridge certain divides,” Evers said on a recent episode of the Cap Times politics podcast “Wedge Issues,” released Friday. He added that “hopefully we will (bridge the divide). I think we will. I feel good about it.”
As written, the governor’s budget would make 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave available to employees in the private and public sectors starting Jan. 1, 2025. Private-sector benefits would be funded by employer and employee contributions to a trust fund, which would be created with $243 million in one-time seed money from the state. The governor’s office said the program would pay for itself by 2026.
Evers’ plan would also expand the reasons for which employees can take paid leave, such as a military deployment or the unexpected closure of a child care center.
Selling the plan
Asked how to sell skeptics on the plan, the governor said it’s a matter of strengthening the state’s workforce.
“There's no question that most people in this state are my age, and not all 71-year-olds are working. And so we have to find people (to come to Wisconsin), and the best way to do it is to offer the benefits that they are interested in,” Evers said.
The governor also downplayed the significance of Republicans’ pledge to toss out his spending plan.
“They're going to go through their macho thing where they throw things out and huff and puff, and at the end of the day, I think we'll have a pretty good budget,” Evers said of GOP lawmakers' promise to scrap his proposal. “If we don't, then we won't have a budget.”
Evers’ spending plan next awaits action from the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee. Once the committee finishes its work, the budget will go to the full Legislature for approval. Evers can approve the Legislature’s bill, veto it or make adjustments with his partial-veto authority. If a budget isn’t passed by the start of the new fiscal year on July 1, the state will continue to operate under its current budget.
The governor’s budget also calls for $2.6 billion in new school spending over the biennium — a 17% increase compared with the current two-year budget.
His school-related proposal would substantially lift revenue limits, boost funding for special education and mental health initiatives, and provide school breakfasts and lunches for all students. It would also include funding to improve literacy among students, bolster schools’ capacity to serve students learning English, and recruit and train the state’s next generation of teachers.
Asked Thursday which education measures he thinks will make it into the budget he signs into law, Evers said he thinks “we will get a significant amount of money for mental health,” adding that he “laid out some pretty stark data to support that.”
The governor was referring to recent survey data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that showed that, in 2021, more than 40% of high school students felt “so sad or hopeless that they could not engage in their regular activities for at least two weeks during the previous year.”
Evers also said he expects to secure more funding to support special education programs in Wisconsin.
“I'm not sure about the others, but I'd say those two are good starting points,” he said.
The governor also said “there’s a possibility” his $120 million proposal to provide universal school meals could become law.
“I know that there's some that would rather not do it because it's somebody else's responsibility,” Evers said. “But if you think about what's good for kids, it's a no-brainer.”
Evers also believes the final budget will include some form of an increase in shared revenue (state funding for local governments).
The governor’s budget proposes sending 20% of state sales tax collections to local governments each year, providing an estimated $576 million in new state funds for municipalities and counties in the next fiscal year.
Republicans will work on a plan to deliver "sustainable funding" to local governments, said Joint Finance co-chair Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, following Evers’ budget address, adding that there may be "some similarities" with Evers' proposal.
