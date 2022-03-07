Gov. Tony Evers on Monday signed two bills aimed at helping Wisconsin restaurants and small businesses recover from COVID-19-induced financial hardships.
The bills make small changes to Wisconsin tax law, with one creating a new tax exemption for certain grant recipients and the other increasing the maximum amount individuals can claim in net capital loss deductions.
Both bills received bipartisan support from lawmakers, passing with overwhelming support in both chambers of the Legislature.
The first bill creates a tax exemption for grants received through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, a program created last year as part of the American Rescue Plan.
Under the new law, funds received through the program are tax deductible, similar to the way recipients of forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans were able to deduct those funds from their taxes.
“All across our state, (restaurant owners) have shown remarkable resilience and flexibility over the past two years. It hasn’t been easy, and many are still struggling,” Evers said before signing the bills.
The second bill the governor signed brings “state law into alignment with federal law,” Evers said Monday.
The legislation “increases the maximum amount that individuals may claim as the net
capital loss deduction” from $500 to $3,000, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau. Under the new law, both Wisconsin tax code and federal tax law now allow people to claim up to $3,000 in net capital loss deductions.
“With these two bills, we hope to provide folks with a little more clarity and little less stress and worry as they head into tax season,” Evers said.