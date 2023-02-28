Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican co-chairs of the Legislature’s budget writing committee on Tuesday all expressed optimism that Wisconsin’s next two-year budget will contain additional state aid for local governments and increased funding for K-12 schools — with a focus on providing students additional mental health resources.
But what those spending increases will look like remains unclear, and that opacity could persist for weeks or months as lawmakers haggle over the state’s next spending plan.
Speaking Tuesday morning at an event hosted by the Wisconsin Counties Association, Evers told the gathered crowd of local government officials that they’ve “been wandering in the desert long enough.”
“It’s going to happen,” the governor said of increasing shared revenue, the number of unrestricted state dollars sent to local governments. Earlier this month, Evers proposed sending 20% of state sales tax collections to local governments each year. If it becomes law, local governments would receive $576 million in new state funds next fiscal year, which begins July 1, according to an estimate from the governor’s office.
Of that money, according to Evers' office, $250 million would be for public safety aid. The remaining $326 million would be sent as unrestricted aid to local governments, with 70% of the funds going to municipalities and the remaining 30% going to counties.
Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, a co-chair of the Joint Finance Committee, said at a separate event hosted Tuesday afternoon by WisPolitics.com that he agreed that shared revenue and education funding were areas lawmakers and Evers could work out their differences on. But he cautioned that Evers’ proposals involved too much spending.
“When I say agreement, it doesn't mean that we're going to do what the governor asked for in his budget,” Born said. “That’s not the case at all.”
The governor, in his budget proposal, also called for an additional $2.6 billion in spending on K-12 schools. The plan would, among other things, boost funding for special education and mental health initiatives and provide school breakfasts and lunches for all students.
Evers said Tuesday that mental health struggles facing Wisconsin students “exploded during the pandemic." As he was in a recent episode of the Cap Times' “Wedge Issues” podcast, Evers was bullish Tuesday that additional mental health resources would be included in the budget he signs.
Born’s co-chair on the committee, Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, said Republican lawmakers are “prepared to make a significant investment in our schools.”
“K-12 is our top spending priority; has been in the past and it will be in the future,” Marklein said.
On mental health, Born echoed the governor, agreeing that mental health challenges facing students were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and school closures. He said lawmakers will look to build on mental health initiatives from previous budgets to bolster support for students.
But, as they have since the governor released his budget proposal two weeks ago, the co-chairs said they plan to scrap Evers’ budget and start from scratch.
Born said “it’s certainly a time” for a Republican-authored budget.