Evers proposes 12 weeks paid family leave in sweeping Wisconsin budget

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed two-year budget, released Wednesday, would implement paid family and medical leave for public- and private-sector employees, send $91.4 million to local governments and boost K-12 education funding by $2.6 billion.
It would also provide $200 million for grant programs aimed at bolstering the state’s workforce, increase the state’s minimum hourly wage, spend $1.2 billion on tax cuts for low- and middle-income residents and allocate $290 million in an effort to keep the Brewers in Milwaukee through 2043.
The Democratic governor introduced his $103.8 billion two-year spending plan — which would represent a 17.9% increase in annual state spending compared to the current fiscal year — as the state finds itself in an unprecedented financial position, with a projected $7.1 billion surplus. Included in the plan are proposals to transfer $500 million to the state’s “rainy day” budget stabilization fund, bringing its balance to $2.4 billion, and to increase the state’s general fund balance by $500 million to provide a “cushion” if future tax collections fall short of expectations.
The budget’s largest spending increases are directed toward the state Department of Public Instruction, aid to local governments, tax relief and the state Department of Administration.
“While we must find ways to save where we can, we have a duty to invest in needs that have long been neglected,” Evers said in his budget address to the Legislature. “While we cannot afford to be careless or reckless, we have a duty to protect the future we’ve worked hard to build together. While we must continue to stay well within our means, we have a duty to create prosperity that will define our state for generations.”
To become law, the governor’s initiatives will need support from Republicans who hold majorities in both chambers of the Legislature. The Republican co-chairs of the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee told reporters immediately after the governor's address that they will throw out his proposal and start from scratch, crafting a new spending plan from the base budget.
"We're going to fund our priorities, address our obligations, cut taxes and prepare for the future," said Joint Finance co-chair Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green.
Still, Republican leaders acknowledged the two parties have shared priorities — but disagreements over how to address them.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, decried the governor's proposal as "devoid of reality," and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, called it "over the top."
"In some ways I felt like I was watching Oprah Winfrey — a billion for you, a billion for you, a billion for you," Vos told reporters. "I would say, while there are some areas in Gov. Evers' budget that I'm sure we will hope to find common ground, our solutions are going to look dramatically different."
Workforce
Evers’ budget would make 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave available to employees in the private and public sectors starting Jan. 1, 2025. Private-sector benefits would be funded by employer and employee contributions to a trust fund, which would be created with $243 million in one-time seed money from the state. The governor’s office said the program would pay for itself by 2026.
Evers called the plan “a comprehensive approach to paid family leave,” and said it’s necessary because the “weeks after welcoming a new child are critical for families to have time together and for kids’ future development.”
The budget would also expand the reasons for which employees can take paid leave, such as a military deployment or the unexpected closure of a child care center.
Republicans were unenthusiastic about the proposal.
"You know, our FMLA is already competitive nationally," LeMahieu said, adding that it's "very doubtful at this point" that Republicans will support the governor's plan.
The legislation would also invest $200 million into the Department of Workforce Development’s Workforce Innovation Grant Program, which was previously paid for using federal funds provided by the multi-trillion dollar American Rescue Plan. Of the $200 million, $100 million would be spent with the goal of enhancing Wisconsin’s health care workforce. Health care leaders in the state have said their hospitals are in urgent need of additional staff.
Taxes
The budget would create a nonrefundable Family and Individual Reinvestment tax credit, which would cut taxes by 10% for single filers at or below $100,000 in annual adjusted gross income and married joint filers at or below $150,000. According to the governor’s office, nearly 2 million Wisconsin taxpayers would see an average cut of more than $200 per year.
“I promised cutting taxes would be part of our agenda to help working families afford rising costs, and it is,” Evers said in his address. “And I’m proposing we do it responsibly by targeting relief to working Wisconsinites who need help affording rising costs.”
Evers’ tax plan also includes an increase in the state’s supplement to the federal Earned Income Tax Credit and an expansion of the state’s child and dependent tax credit, along with creating a new credit for caregivers and expanding eligibility for credits targeted at seniors and veterans.
LeMahieu dismissed Evers' tax cut plan as a "gimmick," providing a tax credit for some earners. Republicans support a plan to move the state's progressive income tax system to a 3.25% flat tax for all earners.
"We're going to be responsible," LeMahieu said. "We're going to make sure that we invest in core priorities reasonably, but also make sure that we're returning the surplus in providing real tax relief to the taxpayers in Wisconsin."
Evers' budget would also revisit a long-running effort to repeal the state’s personal property tax — a move that has bipartisan support but has failed to cross the finish line in previous years. The governor also proposed limiting a portion of the state’s manufacturing and agriculture credit — which Democrats have tried for years to eliminate or reduce — and limiting eligibility for the state’s long-term capital gains exclusion.
Also under Evers’ proposal, student debt forgiven by the federal government would not be subject to taxation by the state.
K-12 school spending
Evers, a former teacher and school administrator, also called for $2.6 billion in new school spending over the biennium — a 17% increase compared with the current two-year budget.
His school-related proposals would substantially lift revenue limits, boost funding for special education and mental health initiatives, and provide school breakfasts and lunches for all students. It would also include funding to improve literacy among students, bolster schools’ capacity to serve students learning English, and recruit and train the state’s next generation of teachers.
“Budgets reflect our priorities, which is why every budget I’ve ever built began with doing what’s best for our kids — this one is no different,” Evers said.
Abiding by his State of the State declaration that 2023 is “The Year of Mental Health,” the governor’s proposal also includes more than $270 million over the biennium to make permanent a program that helps schools build “comprehensive school mental health systems.”
In addition, schools would receive a “critical investment,” Evers’ office said, of more than $1 billion over the two-year budget toward reimbursing special education costs.
Districts are required by state and federal laws to provide services to students with special needs, but the reimbursement for those services has decreased over the years and now hovers around 30% of the costs. Increasing that reimbursement, which Evers’ proposal would bring to 60% in both years, would free up general funds for other needs in districts.
Republican lawmakers balked at a provision that would freeze the number of slots available for the state's private school choice program and special needs scholarship program based on enrollment in the budget's second year.
Those programs, said Rep. Jessie Rodriguez, R-Oak Creek, are a "critical part of our state's education system that ensures families have the educational options that fit their children's needs."
"Eliminating this option by freezing enrollment, like Gov. Evers has proposed, will not be in our budget. Instead, our budget will prioritize parental involvement, providing educational options and improving student achievement," Rodriguez said.
State aid to local governments
Evers’ budget proposes sending 20% of state sales tax collections to local governments each year. Such an investment would provide $576 million in new state funds to municipalities and counties next fiscal year, which begins July 1, according to an estimate from the governor’s office.
Of that money, according to Evers' office, $250 million — 43.4% — would be for public safety aid, with local governments being able to spend the money to support law enforcement, fire departments, emergency medical services and court systems, among other things. The remaining $326 million would be sent as unrestricted aid to local governments, with 70% of the funds going to municipalities and the remaining 30% going to counties.
Increasing shared revenue — the number of unrestricted state dollars sent to local governments — was a pillar of Evers’ reelection campaign last fall. While on the campaign trail, the governor often said providing additional state dollars to local governments was an important step toward fighting crime, addressing circuit court backlogs and bolstering local health departments.
“We have to get this done, folks,” the governor declared Wednesday night.
Between 2014 and 2021, shared revenue from the state to local municipalities barely grew. In fact, adjusted for inflation, local governments actually received more money from the state in 2014 than they did in 2021, according to Department of Revenue data.
Republicans will work on a plan to deliver "sustainable funding" to local governments, said Joint Finance co-chair Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, adding that there may be "some similarities" with Evers' proposal.
Vos said Evers' shared revenue proposal would result in "higher taxes in almost every community," adding that Republicans will take a "dramatically different" approach.
The governor also proposed allowing Milwaukee County to impose an additional 1% sales tax, something GOP leaders have resisted. The proposal, which would create a new revenue stream for the state’s cash-strapped largest city, would send 50% of collected revenue to the city of Milwaukee. The proposal would need to be approved in a local referendum to take effect.
His budget proposal would allow the state’s 71 other counties — as well as municipalities with populations over 30,000 — to impose an additional 0.5% sales tax to increase local government revenue.
Criminal justice
The governor’s budget would remove a requirement that 17-year-olds charged with crimes be tried as adults. Raising the age to 18 would allocate $5 million to cover the associated cost increases for county juvenile detention facilities. The budget would also support efforts to close the state’s Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake juvenile corrections facilities — a goal that has proven challenging since lawmakers passed bipartisan legislation to start the process in 2018.
The plan would also expand earned release programs, fund additional recidivism reduction efforts and expand substance abuse treatment options for offenders. It would also create 50 new assistant district attorney positions and 51 new positions for public defenders, along with increases in starting pay for both.
Also included in the proposal are clarified requirements for the state parole commission’s role in communicating with victims’ families, along with funding increases for local governments and organizations that serve crime victims.
Health care
The governor’s budget proposes creating an Office of Prescription Drug Affordability, an insulin “safety net” program and capping the maximum out-of-pocket cost for a month’s supply of insulin at $35.
It would also allocate $2 million to study creating a public option health insurance system and $5.3 million to create a state-based insurance marketplace under the federal Affordable Care Act.
Infrastructure
Evers also called for investing $750 million to speed up broadband expansion in Wisconsin. Ensuring broadband access to Wisconsinites — a critical need in today’s world as internet access becomes more like a utility — has been a focus of Evers during his time as the state’s chief executive. During his first term, new or improved broadband was expanded to more than 380,000 homes and businesses.
The governor’s budget would also update speed requirements for unserved and underserved Wisconsinites to improve broadband access.
He also is seeking to spend $380 million to pay down a portion of the state’s transportation bonding debt. Paying down the debt now, Evers said, will save taxpayers money over time due to interest payments.
Additionally, he wants sales tax revenue generated from electric vehicle sales to flow into the state’s transportation fund — rather than its general fund — and boost funding for local governments’ transportation and mass transit projects.
“Investing in 21st Century transportation and infrastructure is essential to prepare our workforce and our economy for the future,” Evers said.
Ghosts of budgets past
The governor’s budget includes several provisions Republicans have shot down in years past and are all but certain to reject again.
Those include accepting federal funds to expand Medicaid, which the governor’s office estimates would save the state more than $1.6 billion over the course of the biennium. Evers’ budget would use a portion of those funds to increase Medicaid reimbursement rates for primary care and outpatient mental health services, among other things. But GOP legislative leaders have made clear time and time again that Medicaid expansion will never be on the table as long as they are in the majority.
Republicans are also opposed to fully legalizing marijuana use, although some have shown willingness to try to reach a compromise on medical cannabis.
Also included in the document is a gradual increase of the state’s minimum wage, which is currently $7.25 per hour, and a commitment to studying pathways to $15 an hour. Evers’ proposal would raise the minimum wage to $8.25 upon enactment of the budget, to $9.25 in 2025 and to $10.25 in 2026. After that, increases would be indexed to inflation.
Evers’ budget would also repeal several initiatives enacted under Republican former Gov. Scott Walker, including a set of laws limiting his powers passed during a lame-duck session in December 2018. The budget would also repeal the state’s right-to-work law and its ban on project labor agreements, reinstate its prevailing wage laws, and reinstate collective bargaining rights for state and local government frontline workers.