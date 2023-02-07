Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday announced that his forthcoming budget proposal will include over $500 million in new state aid for local governments.
Evers, who will unveil his budget recommendations next week, proposes to send 20% of state sales tax collections to local governments each year. Such an investment would provide $576 million in new state funds to municipalities and counties next fiscal year, which begins July 1, according to an estimate from the governor’s office.
According to Evers' office, $250 million — 43.4% — of those funds would be for public safety aid, with local governments being able to spend the money to support law enforcement, fire departments, emergency medical services and court systems, among other things.
The remaining $326 million would be sent as unrestricted aid to local governments, with 70% of the funds going to municipalities and the remaining 30% going to counties.
“For a decade now, our local municipalities have been forced to do more with less,” Evers said in a statement. “The state must fulfill our obligation to ensure our local partners can meet basic and unique community needs alike.”
The governor added that he looks “forward to working with the Legislature to find common ground in the weeks and months ahead to fund our communities now and with growth into the future.”
Increasing shared revenue — the number of unrestricted state dollars sent to local governments — was a pillar of Evers’ reelection campaign last fall. While on the campaign trail, the governor often said providing additional state dollars to local governments was an important step toward fighting crime, addressing circuit court backlogs and bolstering local health departments.
Evers hinted at his proposal to send a portion of state sales tax collections to local governments in his State of the State address last month, declaring the plan would “ensure our communities will see growth in shared revenue in the future after years of state investment not keeping up with our communities’ needs.”
Between 2014 to 2021, shared revenue from the state to local municipalities barely grew. In fact, adjusted for inflation, local governments actually received more money from the state in 2014 than they did in 2021, according to Department of Revenue data.
The governor also said Tuesday that he will propose allowing Milwaukee County to impose an additional 1% sales tax, something GOP leaders have resisted. The proposal, which would create a new revenue stream for the state’s cash-strapped largest city, would send 50% of collected revenue to the city of Milwaukee. The proposal would need to be approved in a local referendum to take effect.
His budget proposal would allow the state’s 71 other counties — as well as municipalities with populations over 30,000 — to impose an additional 0.5% sales tax to increase local government revenue.
The governor will reveal his full budget proposal Feb. 15.