Republican lawmakers this week passed a state budget that would spend almost $100 billion over two years and includes income tax cuts, more money for K-12 schools, pay raises for local prosecutors and correctional officers and a series of building projects on UW System campuses.
The Republican-authored package passed the state Senate Wednesday and the Assembly Thursday night, mostly along party lines. All Democrats and two Republican senators voted against the bill.
Assembly Republicans celebrated the bill Thursday. Speaking to reporters before lawmakers began almost eight hours of debate on the bill, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he is “incredibly proud of the document that's being presented today.”
“It focuses on the priorities that we heard and we know Wisconsinites want,” Vos continued. “That's a budget that's (the) right size for the state, ensuring that we can afford it for the long term, making sure that we invest in our priorities.”
Vos highlighted additional funding for local police and fire departments, as well as a $3.5 billion income tax cut, as measures his caucus were especially proud to include in the budget.
Democrats said the budget document didn’t go far enough to support working families in the state and instead prioritized lining the pockets of Wisconsin’s wealthiest residents.
“The budget we have before us is incomplete because it doesn't include many of … the things that the people of the state of Wisconsin have asked for repeatedly,” said Rep. Tim McGuire, D-Kenosha, one of two Assembly Democrats who serve on the Legislature’s budget-writing committee.
The budget now heads to Gov. Tony Evers’ desk, where he can sign it, veto it in its entirety or strike some individual provisions. On Thursday, the governor indicated that he would make a flurry of adjustments to the bill, telling WQOW in Eau Claire that if he does sign it, “there will be as many partial vetoes as we can muster."
Here are the highlights of what is, and isn’t, in the bill as it heads to Evers’ desk.
What’s in the Wisconsin budget?
The cornerstone of the Republican budget is a $3.5 billion income tax cut. Under the plan, the state would go from four tax brackets to three, with the highest rate dropping to 6.5%. Democrats chastised the cut, saying it benefits the wealthy substantially more than working-class Wisconsinites.
A massive increase in K-12 school spending also made it into the version of the bill sent to Evers. That includes more than $1 billion in new spending for public schools and $280 million in new spending for choice and charter schools.
The package also includes $1.5 billion to improve infrastructure like roads and bridges.
The two-year spending bill includes $36.8 million to raise the starting pay rates for assistant district attorneys and assistant state public defenders to $36 an hour, an increase of $8.76 per hour compared with the current rate. The pay increases are aimed at addressing vacancies in prosecutors’ offices across the state and speeding up the state’s criminal justice system.
The budget also includes $344 million to address staffing vacancies at the state’s correctional facilities. It would increase base pay for corrections officers to $33 an hour, a 26% increase from the current starting pay.
The legislation also creates a $125 million fund to help pay for initiatives that mitigate and prevent PFAS contamination in Wisconsin. How, exactly, that money will be spent remains unclear, though lawmakers are working on separate legislation that would earmark a portion of those funds.
State employees would also see a pay raise under the proposal, with a 4% wage boost in the first year of the biennium and an additional 2% increase in the second year of the budget.
The budget would also spend more than $500 million to fund a package of bills meant to address shortages of affordable and workforce housing in Wisconsin. Evers signed off on those bills earlier this month.
Despite a nearly $7 billion surplus, the budget would cut funding for the UW System by $32 million. That’s about the same amount the UW System was slated to spend on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Lawmakers set those funds aside, and if the UW System wants to access the money, its administrators will have to approach legislators with a plan on how to spend those dollars to improve the state’s workforce.
What’s not in the Legislature's bill?
Republicans once again rejected several of Evers’ priorities, including expanding Medicaid.
Republicans also voted against extending a pandemic-era program known as Child Care Counts. The program is meant to keep child care facilities from shuttering.
GOP legislators also declined to invest in a universal school meals program, which would have provided free school breakfasts and lunches for all Wisconsin students.
Republicans also declined to include the $270 million the governor asked for to make permanent a program that Evers’ office says helps schools build “comprehensive school mental health systems.”
Republicans also declined to provide a little more than $2 million to fully fund the Department of Justice’s Office of School Safety. The office, which is currently supported by federal money, operates a 24/7 tip line that alerts Wisconsin officials to bullying, safety threats and students experiencing mental health crises. A loss of the tip line would “undermine safety in Wisconsin schools,” Attorney General Josh Kaul told the Cap Times earlier this month.
The budget does not include state funds for a new engineering building on UW-Madison’s campus, a top priority for the university. A new building would replace the College of Engineering’s 83-year-old facility, adding over 1,000 engineering students per year.
Republicans also stripped a provision that would have legalized marijuana in Wisconsin.
All 85 GOP legislators also declined to repeal Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban. Democrats forced a vote on repealing the ban by attaching a measure to the budget as an amendment. The vote to strip it from the budget marked the first floor votes on tossing the 174-year-old abortion law since Roe vs. Wade was overturned a year ago and the ban once again took effect.