Democratic Gov. Tony Evers was resolute in his pledge to make abortion legal again in Wisconsin, as a potential Republican opponent called his views “anti-feminist” and “anti-baby.”
It is a “watershed time,” Evers told supporters on Wednesday as he urged them to support abortion access by electing Democrats in November.
“I have never heard so much anger or concern over any issue … in my political life,” Evers said at a campaign event in Madison. “That’s what happens when, overnight … you make every woman in the state of Wisconsin, including my seven granddaughters, second-class citizens.”
The first-term governor was referring to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned previous rulings that recognized a woman’s constitutional right to end a pregnancy. The ruling effectively made abortion illegal in Wisconsin, as the state has had a ban on the procedure since 1849.
Wisconsin’s ban makes no exception for cases of rape, incest or a threat to the woman’s health. It does offer an exemption if the procedure is necessary to save the woman’s life.
“Now more than ever, this is personal. The stakes are high. Abortion is on the ballot. And it's not just abortion — it is about the freedom to make our own decisions about when and if we start a family. It is about our freedom to set a course for our own future. That is what's at stake with the Dobbs decision,” said state Rep. Lisa Subeck, D-Madison, at the news conference.
The two leading Republican candidates seeking to challenge Evers support keeping the state’s ban in place — and on Wednesday, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch criticized Evers for not advocating for some limits on access to the procedure.
According to a Marquette University Law School poll released last month, 31% of Wisconsin voters believe abortion should be legal in most cases, while 24% believe it should be illegal in most cases. The same poll found that 27% of voters believe abortion should always be legal, and 11% believe it should never be allowed.
Asked if he supports any restrictions to abortion, Evers said, “What I believe is a good solution here is to go back to what existed two months ago (before the Dobbs decision).”
Even before the state’s 173-year-old ban took effect, Wisconsin placed several restrictions on abortion access. Since 1996, women seeking abortions were required to participate in a counseling appointment followed by a 24-hour waiting period.
Under a handful of laws enacted by former Gov. Scott Walker (with whom Kleefisch served as lieutenant governor), telemedicine abortions were banned, and women seeking medication abortions were required to receive the pills from the same doctor they saw for the counseling appointment. Also under Walker, women were required to undergo an ultrasound prior to an abortion, and the procedure was banned 20 weeks after probable fertilization.
Pressed on Kleefisch’s comments, Evers asked, “What the hell is her proposal?”
“My proposal is to make sure that women have the rights that they’ve had for the last 50 years,” Evers said. “That’s my response. What is her proposal?”
Kleefisch responded in a statement: “Tony Evers asked ‘what the hell’ my proposal is. Well, governor, it’s quite simple: I’ll protect the lives of the unborn, support moms, and actually enforce the laws we have — something you have demonstrated you are incapable of doing.”
A spokesperson for businessman Tim Michels, the candidate with whom Kleefisch is statistically tied in GOP primary public polls, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In a statement issued in response to the Dobbs ruling, Michels said, “it’s vital that (the pro-life movement) grow stronger.” Wisconsinites who oppose abortion must “continue to compassionately work on winning hearts and minds,” Michels said.
“We need to build a world that is safer for all, a world where better education is provided and an economy that allows for all to prosper,” he said.
A national Gallup poll released last month found that 27% of registered voters say a candidate “must share” their abortion views to secure their vote — the highest percentage since Gallup first starting asking in 1992. Fifty-four percent of voters said the issue is one of many they will consider, and a record-low 16% said it won’t be a major issue in deciding their vote.
Last month's Marquette poll also found that 82% of Wisconsin voters are “very” or “somewhat” concerned with abortion policy. Among Republican voters (and those who lean Republican), 75% fell into those categories, compared to 88% among Democratic voters (and those who lean Democratic).