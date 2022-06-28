Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit on Tuesday seeking to block enforcement of the state’s 173-year-old criminal abortion ban following the U.S. Supreme Court’s repeal of Roe v. Wade.
The Democrats’ lawsuit argues that a series of abortion restrictions passed by Republicans over the last several decades supersedes the ban, which has been on the books since 1849 but was unenforceable for nearly 50 years under Roe.
“The Wisconsin statutes contain two sets of criminal laws that directly conflict with each other if both are applied to abortion. In these circumstances, it is well settled that the older law cannot be enforced,” Kaul argued in the legal challenge.
The pre-Roe ban and the laws enacted after the landmark court ruling “directly conflict if both were applied to abortion,” Kaul wrote.
“Either it is lawful to provide a pre-viability abortion, or it is not. Either it is lawful to provide an abortion to preserve the mother’s health, or it is not. These are exactly the circumstances where courts hold that the older law may not be enforced — particularly when that law imposes criminal sanctions,” he continued. “Wisconsin abortion providers cannot be held to two sets of diametrically opposed laws, and the Wisconsin people deserve clarity.”
Dobbs ruling triggers Wisconsin ban
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey — rulings that, taken together, established that a woman had a constitutional right to end a pregnancy before the fetus is viable outside the womb and that states could not impose restrictions that place an “undue burden” on a woman seeking an abortion.
The decision was handed down in Dobbs v. Jackson, the case challenging a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks (about nine weeks before most experts estimate fetal viability).
With abortion regulation under the authority of states, Wisconsin’s ban took effect with no additional action needed.
Under Wisconsin’s ban, doctors who perform abortions can be found guilty of a felony punishable by up to six years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both. The law includes exceptions for an abortion that is deemed medically necessary to save the mother's life, but does not make exceptions for cases of rape, incest or the mother’s physical or mental health.
The ban was amended in 1985 (post-Roe) to apply penalties to physicians but not to women who seek abortions.
Wisconsin laws regulate abortion access
While Wisconsin’s abortion ban was unenforceable under Roe, elected officials implemented a series of laws limiting access to the procedure.
A 1996 law signed by Republican then-Gov. Tommy Thompson required women seeking abortions to participate in a counseling appointment followed by a 24-hour waiting period.
In 2012, Republican then-Gov. Scott Walker signed a law banning telemedicine abortions — a practice by which women take the required doses for a medication abortion at home, with support from a doctor by webcam — and implemented additional measures designed to ensure women seeking abortions were not coerced. The law required the pills for a medication abortion be given to a woman by the same doctor she saw for her state-mandated counseling appointment.
The following year, Walker signed a bill requiring women to undergo an ultrasound before having an abortion. Women were read a script describing what was on the screen and given the option of viewing it. The same law also included a requirement, later blocked by the U.S. Supreme Court, that abortion providers have admitting privileges at a hospital near their clinic.
Two years later, Walker signed a bill banning abortions 20 weeks after probable fertilization.
“Over many decades, Wisconsin has created a statutory regime for abortion regulation that sets parameters for the providing of lawful abortions in our State,” Kaul argued in Tuesday’s lawsuit. “This extensive, longstanding statutory regime is fundamentally inconsistent with a broad ban against abortions in Wisconsin.”
Parties divided on abortion
Last week, Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders swiftly rejected Evers’ call to repeal the state's abortion ban. Evers had signed an executive order calling a legislative special session to repeal the ban; GOP legislative leaders gaveled in and adjourned in a matter of seconds.
"Once again we will do Attorney General Kaul’s job and vigorously defend the law. It’s sad that Evers and Kaul want to break the law instead of work with the Legislature," said Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, in a statement. "Abortion isn’t health care and for the governor and attorney general to try and use the courts to enact law is just as wrong as the original Roe v Wade decision over 50 years ago. I’m confident our courts will see through their tactics and uphold the law."
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, was not immediately available to comment on the lawsuit.
“We will never stop fighting to ensure every Wisconsinite has the right to consult their family, their faith and their doctor and make the reproductive health care decision that is right for them — a decision that should be made without interference from politicians or members of the Supreme Court who don’t know anything about their life circumstances, values or responsibilities,” Evers said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.
Evers last week said he would turn “every stone” to fight for abortion access in Wisconsin.
The Republicans vying for the chance to unseat him in November have vowed to enforce the state’s abortion ban and to fine any local district attorneys or sheriffs who do not enforce it, as Dane and Milwaukee counties’ district attorneys have pledged.
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, one of the GOP gubernatorial primary front-runners, criticized the lawsuit as “nothing more than a sham to continue (Evers’) long-standing history of lawlessness in Wisconsin.”
“It’s insulting to hear Tony Evers and Josh Kaul tell Wisconsin women that they cannot have babies and be successful. It’s the most anti-feminist lie liberals tell. They want women to think that we won't be able to live full lives unless we end the lives of unplanned babies. But women have been giving children life and reaching their goals as long as motherhood has existed,” Kleefisch said in a statement.
Kleefisch was the first candidate to launch a statewide television ad discussing the decision.
Kaul also faces a challenge in November, either from GOP former state Rep. Adam Jarchow or Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.
"The attorney general’s job is to uphold the law, not work to overturn it," Jarchow said in a statement criticizing the lawsuit. "This is simply another election year stunt to gin up the Democrats’ demoralized base. It won’t work. The rule of law will prevail."
In a statement last week, Toney said his office would enforce the ban and will "vigorously prosecute threats or acts of violence against any interested individuals or organizations." He knocked Kaul as a "liberal politician beholden to the woke mob."
A Marquette University Law School poll released last week before the court’s ruling found that 58% of Wisconsin voters believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases, while 35% believe it should be illegal in all or most cases.
The poll also found that 82% of Wisconsin voters are “very” or “somewhat” concerned with abortion policy. Among Republican voters (and those who lean Republican), 75% fell into those categories, compared to 88% among Democratic voters (and those who lean Democratic).