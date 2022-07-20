Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul on Wednesday filed a lawsuit seeking compensation from 18 companies — three based in Wisconsin — for investigation and mitigation of PFAS contamination.
The lawsuit targets the Marinette-based manufacturers Tyco Fire Products, Chemguard and ChemDesign Products, along with 15 chemical companies based in other states including 3M, DuPont and Carrier. It alleges the companies allowed for widespread contamination of the “forever chemicals,” despite knowing of their harmful effects on public health and the environment.
“This lawsuit seeks to ensure that the companies that are responsible — and not Wisconsin taxpayers — will pay to clean (PFAS contamination) up,” Kaul said in a statement.
PFAS — perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — are a group of chemicals found in firefighting foams and household products such as nonstick cookware, cleaning products and some food packaging. They’ve been in use since the 1940s, and have since been linked to cancer, reproductive problems, thyroid disease and other health issues.
They’re known as “forever chemicals” because of their ability to exist for centuries without breaking down.
Most people in the U.S. have some level of PFAS in their blood, according to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, which has been measuring PFAS blood levels in the population since 1999.
The state Department of Natural Resources is currently monitoring about 50 sites with known PFAS contamination, the worst of which have been documented in the Marinette and La Crosse areas. The DNR is also paying special attention to parts of Madison and Dane County.
In Marinette, Tyco Fire Products — which has since merged with Johnson Controls — discovered in 2013 that PFAS had contaminated soil and water near its fire technology center, which has operated since 1962. In 2017, the company disclosed to the DNR that it believed the contamination had spread beyond the immediate vicinity of the plant.
Evers and Kaul announced in January 2021 their plans to seek legal action against PFAS contaminators, and about a year ago the state hired a California-based law firm to assist in the effort.
Evers had previously declared 2019 the “Year of Clean Drinking Water,” which included the creation of the Wisconsin PFAS Action Council. The council released a set of recommendations in 2020 for state agencies to consider as they address PFAS contamination.
“Every corner of Wisconsin has been affected by PFAS contamination, and communities from Marinette to Wausau to French Island are facing the harsh reality of PFAS in their wells, causing some folks and families to even have to rely on water coolers and plastic water bottles for clean drinking water,” Evers said in a statement. “We’re taking immediate action to address PFAS in Wisconsin by ensuring accountability and responsibility for polluters and making sure Wisconsinites don’t have to foot the bill to clean up the messes that others have made.”
The lawsuit, filed in Dane County, argues the companies “knew or should have known” for decades that PFAS are likely to contaminate surface and groundwater, and that the chemicals pose significant health risks.
Regardless of that, the state argues, they continued to manufacture, distribute and sell the chemicals in Wisconsin, and “publicly denied, downplayed, and distorted” the chemicals’ risks.
As the state continues to discover PFAS contamination, Wisconsin and its taxpayers “will need to spend billions of dollars remediating the dangerous PFAS contamination caused by (the companies’) wrongful, deceptive, and tortious conduct.”
The lawsuit seeks to recover “all costs, expenses, and damages associated with Defendants’ tortious conduct” in addition to “punitive damages to reflect Defendants’ reprehensible conduct.”