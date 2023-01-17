Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul on Tuesday filed a brief opposing a motion to dismiss their challenge of Wisconsin’s 174-year-old abortion ban. They argue the archaic law is unenforceable.
Evers and Kaul, both Democrats, filed the lawsuit in June following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade — its landmark precedent establishing the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy. The ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization activated the state’s abortion ban, which had been unenforceable under Roe.
First filed against the Republican-led Legislature, Kaul amended the lawsuit in September to name the district attorneys in the three counties where abortions were previously available as defendants.
Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski last month filed a motion asking Dane County Circuit Judge Diane Schlipper to dismiss the case. While Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne and Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm have indicated they would not prosecute a violation of the ban, Urmanski has said he would enforce it.
In the brief filed Tuesday, Kaul argued Urmanski failed to prove with certainty that there is no way the Democrats’ claims could succeed in court.
As in the original complaint, Kaul argued that a series of abortion restrictions passed by Republicans over the last several decades supersedes the state’s ban — resulting in an “implied repeal” of the law. He also argued that, because the ban had not been “meaningfully enforced” for nearly 150 years, it is now unenforceable.
The filing “continues our fight to obtain a definitive ruling that Wisconsin’s 19th century abortion ban with no exceptions for rape or incest has not gone back into effect,” Kaul said in a statement.
Also on Tuesday, Evers joined Democratic lawmakers to announce plans to introduce a joint resolution that would place an advisory referendum on the April ballot asking voters to weigh in on whether the state’s abortion ban should be repealed. An advisory referendum is informative as a measure of public opinion but is not legally binding.
Evers in September also urged lawmakers to take up a proposed constitutional amendment allowing voters to engage in a direct ballot initiative — a process by which voters can act outside of the Legislature to vote on proposed laws and constitutional amendments or repeal existing legislation — as a step toward restoring abortion access.
Shortly after the Dobbs decision, the Republican-led Legislature also rejected his call for a vote on legislation that would repeal the ban.
During a Tuesday news conference, Evers told reporters he believes the lawsuit will be successful, and that he is using “every power” he has to restore abortion access in Wisconsin.
“We shouldn’t be beholden to a law from the 1800s passed well before Wisconsin women had the right to vote,” Evers said in a statement. “We’ve said all along that we’d never stop fighting to ensure every Wisconsinite has the freedom to make their own reproductive health care decisions without interference from politicians, and that fight continues today.”
In November — the last time the Marquette University Law School polled on the question — 33% of Wisconsin voters said they supported the Dobbs decision, while 55% opposed it. In an August poll — the most recent available — 65% of voters said abortion should be legal in “all or most cases,” while 30% said it should be illegal in all or most cases.
Cap Times reporter Jack Kelly contributed to this story.