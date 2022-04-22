Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Friday announced the creation of an Office of Environmental Justice to "provide strategies to promote environmentally just policies and prevent disparate outcomes in communities across the state."
The announcement fell on Earth Day, the holiday founded more than 50 years ago by Wisconsin's former senator and governor, Gaylord Nelson.
Evers had previously included the office in his 2021-23 state budget, but Republican lawmakers stripped the proposal. The Democratic governor worked around them by creating the office with an executive order.
"Every Wisconsinite should have access to clean, safe drinking water, our state’s natural resources, and great places to live, learn, and work," Evers said in a statement. "Too many Wisconsinites have felt the effects of climate change firsthand — rural communities have had roads or bridges washed out, farmers have lost crops or livestock due to extreme weather, small business owners who’ve seen their businesses destroyed by floods, or the disparate health impacts we see due to polluted air and water."
The Office of Environmental Justice will be housed under the Department of Administration and will work with the Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy.
Together, the offices will work with state agencies, farmers and rural communities, communities of color, tribal nations, low-income populations and other stakeholders, according to the governor's announcement.
The office will be staffed by a director of environmental justice and a chief resilience officer. The state Department of Natural Resources will also hire an environmental justice policy advisor to work with the new office.
Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, praised the move.
"On Earth Day, and every day, it’s vitally important we remember climate change impacts us all, but does not affect everyone equally. Marginalized communities and people of color are disproportionately affected by the adverse effects of our changing climate," Neubauer said in a statement.
But the state senator representing Franklin, where Evers announced the new office, was critical.
"Gov. Evers is so out of touch with real problems Wisconsinites face that he thinks we need 'environmental justice' more than we need true justice for the victims of violent crimes in our communities," Sen. Julian Bradley, R-Franklin, said in a statement. "If high crime, inflation, and the worker shortage crisis he created weren't enough, his new plans will only strangle law-abiding families and businesses with more job-killing Green New Deal regulations."
Earlier this week, Evers released the state's first clean energy plan, through a separate executive order.