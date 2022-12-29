MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday that he is “close to” a decision on whether to ban TikTok, the popular Chinese-owned social media app, from being installed on state-owned devices.
Evers’ looming decision comes as governors from both parties in more than a dozen states have banned TikTok from state-owned devices. The wave of bans were rooted in concerns about TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, which is based in China. Companies operating within China can be compelled by the Chinese government to turn over information about their operations, fueling concerns that American user data could be accessed by Chinese authorities.
The governor said he “certainly” has concerns about TikTok being installed on state-owned devices, adding that he’s been engaged in “ongoing conversations” with the FBI and state security officials about what, if any, steps he should take.
“We are close to making a decision on that,” Evers said of banning the app from state-owned devices, but added that discussions were still ongoing.
The governor, a Democrat who was reelected in November, noted that such a ban on TikTok would affect a nominal amount of state employees.
“Out of the thousands and thousands of state employees that we have, I think there’s … between 10 and 20 people that might have (TikTok) on their phones,” he said.
In light of TikTok’s potential ties to the Chinese government, Republican members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation earlier this month urged Evers to ban the app from state devices.
"Wisconsinites expect their governor to be aware of the dangerous national security threats TikTok poses and to protect them from this avenue for CCP (Chinese Communist Party) intelligence operations," U.S. Reps. Mike Gallagher, Tom Tiffany, Glenn Grothman, Bryan Steil and Scott Fitzgerald and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson wrote in a letter to Evers. "As governor, you should prohibit this app from state government devices."
A week later, Gallagher, a Green Bay Republican, introduced a bill alongside a bipartisan group of lawmakers that would ban TikTok from operating in the United States.
“It’s time to ban TikTok and any other CCP-controlled apps before it’s too late,” Gallagher said in a statement.
Evers will be sworn into his second term as governor next week.