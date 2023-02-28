Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ capital budget proposal recommends spending $3.8 billion on building and infrastructure projects throughout the state over the next two years, including $1.8 billion for the University of Wisconsin System, $616 million for small- to mid-sized statewide maintenance and repairs and $225 million for health services facilities.
If fully funded, the capital budget would more than double what was approved in each of the governor’s previous capital budgets. It would also be the state’s largest capital budget in 20 years, even adjusted for inflation, according to records from the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum. It comes as the state finds itself in an unprecedented financial position, with a projected $7.1 billion surplus.
The governor’s proposal would fund $1.9 billion of its projects with existing state dollars rather than borrowing — a move the governor’s office said would save the state $1 billion in future debt service payments.
The proposal next goes to the state Building Commission on March 23. The commission is required to send its recommendations to the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee by the first Tuesday in April.
Republican legislative leaders’ reactions to the Democratic governor’s proposal ranged from muted to disapproving.
Joint Finance co-chair Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, said in a statement that the “capital budget — like all other spending decisions — will have to go through the normal process.”
“The governor’s capital budget recommendation is more of the same as we saw in his budget recommendation — massive spending and unrealistic growth,” said Joint Finance co-chair Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, in a statement. “The Legislature’s capital budget will make important investments in our state’s infrastructure and ensure we’re in a strong position for the future.”
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, did not have an immediate comment, and a spokesperson for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, did not immediately respond to an email.
The governor’s proposal includes:
$301 million for the state Department of Corrections, much of which would be directed toward efforts to close the embattled Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake juvenile corrections facilities — a goal that has proven challenging since lawmakers passed bipartisan legislation to start the process in 2018. Of that $301 million, $45.8 million would come from previously approved bonding.
$64 million for the state Department of Veterans Affairs, the bulk of which would fund improvements to the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King. Of that $64 million, $9 million would be used to purchase the current site of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum on the Capitol Square.
$225 million for the Department of Health Services, including upgrades to the Mendota and Winnebago Mental Health Institutes totaling about $88 million (about $15 million of which would come from previously approved bonding).
$48.3 million for the state Department of Natural Resources, including improvements to fire response stations, water and wastewater infrastructure improvements, accessibility improvements and upgrades to the observation tower at Potawatomi State Park in Door County.
About $50 million for improvements to the state Capitol building — much of which would be directed toward cable and fiber upgrades.
$160.5 million for the Wisconsin Historical Society, increasing the existing budget to demolish and build a new museum by $60.5 million.
Funding for non-state agency projects including the Bronzeville Center for the Arts’ African American Art Center ($54 million), upgrades to Marquette University’s School of Dentistry ($28 million) and an addition to the Versiti Blood Research Institute ($63.5 million).
$12.5 million to renovate the Cream Puff Pavilion at State Fair Park (this proposal adds $6.5 million in program-supported borrowing to an existing $6 million in private gifts allocated to the project by then-Gov. Scott Walker in 2017).