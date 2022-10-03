Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday announced plans to include a $91.4 million shared revenue funding boost in his next state budget if he is elected for a second term — a move praised by local governments and panned by his Republican challenger.
The Democratic governor’s proposal would provide an 8% increase above current levels over the course of the 2023-25 biennium — funds Evers said will support public safety at the state and local levels. The proposal includes an additional $10 million specifically designated for emergency medical services, police and fire costs.
“If we want to make sure we’re building safe, strong communities, then we need to invest in our folks at the local level who are doing the work on the ground and who know best what their communities need to be safe and successful,” Evers said in a statement.
Michels spokesperson Anna Kelly dismissed the announcement as “damage control,” as Evers faces attacks over his record on crime from the construction magnate’s campaign.
“Evers doesn’t care about public safety. He cares about getting reelected,” Kelly said in a statement, calling the governor’s public safety record “abysmal.”
A joint statement from the Wisconsin Counties Association, League of Wisconsin Municipalities and Wisconsin Towns Association called the proposal “a step in the right direction for local government funding.”
Evers has made increasing shared revenue to local governments — the amount of unrestricted state dollars local municipalities receive — a priority since taking office in 2019. In both of his budgets, the governor proposed increasing shared revenue for local municipalities, only to have Republican lawmakers remove those proposals.
In remarks delivered at the Wisconsin Counties Association’s annual conference late last month, Evers noted Republicans — who hold majorities in both chambers of the Legislature — approved nearly $59 million less in local government aid than what he proposed in his first two budgets.
In his Monday announcement, Evers pointed to a memo from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau that showed that, since 2011, state aid to communities was cut by more than 9% while public safety costs increased by more than 16%.
“For the last decade, Republicans have forced communities and local partners to do more with less as costs for public services have gone up while state aid has been cut or held flat,” Evers said in a statement.
In a previous interview, the governor drew a direct line between cuts to state money received by municipalities and their inability to recruit and retain police officers. He said processes like hiring police officers and providing wage increases to retain them is a local issue, and that “the state’s main responsibility around that issue is shared revenue.”
In their joint statement, the local government organizations said public safety “in particular has become increasingly difficult to support though current revenues.”
Evers on Monday also announced plans to direct $3.5 million in funds provided by the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in “immediate support” for the State Patrol and campus police departments, the bulk of which will cover overtime costs for state troopers “for efforts such as maintaining highway safety, enhancing coordinated criminal interdiction of illicit weapons and drugs, and bolstering anti-human trafficking efforts.”
In addition to the immediate disbursement of federal funds, Evers also shared plans to propose funding for an additional 35 state trooper and 10 inspector positions in the 2023-25 budget.
ARPA dollars will also fund a $400,000 expansion of the state’s Law Enforcement Agency Grant Program, according to the governor’s office.
In his own remarks at the WCA conference, Michels said addressing crime would be his number one priority as governor, and said the “best decisions are made at the local level.”
“You're ingrained in the fabric of your communities of your county. You know what's important, you know where the priorities are,” Michels said. “You're going to make a wiser decision (on spending tax dollars), a more efficient decision, a more cost-effective decision down at the county level.”
Michels blamed increases in violent crime on the “defund the police” movement, a cultural loss of respect for law enforcement and “emboldened” criminals.
In a news conference last month in Milwaukee, the Republican candidate indicated he would be willing to allocate state budget funds to increase spending on local law enforcement.
“There's $43.5 billion that is spent every year in the state budget,” Michels said. “If we have to spend a little bit more money to make law enforcement more effective — to hire more police officers — absolutely, we will do that.”
Michels’ public safety platform includes proposals to cut state aid for communities that decrease police funding, incentivize the hiring of more police officers, increase access to information on bail and sentencing decisions, and allow judges to consider multiple factors when setting bail.
In their statement, the Wisconsin Counties Association, League of Wisconsin Municipalities and Wisconsin Towns Association said their organizations and the thousands of local elected officials they represent “are prepared to work with the executive and legislative branches of government during next year’s budget deliberations to ensure sustainable funding of critical local services and an equitable distribution of state aid to local governments.”