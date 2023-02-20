Public Service Commissioner Ellen Nowak on Monday announced her plans to leave her post when her term ends March 1, meaning the regulatory authority will soon be entirely composed of Democratic appointees for the first time since Gov. Tony Evers took office in 2019.
“My term as a commissioner on the Wisconsin Public Service Commission ends on March 1, 2023, and I will not be carrying over,” Nowak wrote in a letter to the Democratic governor. “Over the last 18 years, it has been an honor and pleasure to serve the citizens of Wisconsin in varying roles. I wish my successor the best as he or she continues the important work of the Public Service Commission.”
Nowak was appointed to the PSC by Republican former Gov. Scott Walker in 2011, and served as chairwoman from 2015 to 2018, when Walker appointed her to serve as secretary of the state Department of Administration, replacing outgoing secretary Scott Neitzel.
She is, according to the Legislative Reference Bureau, the fourth-longest serving PSC commissioner in Wisconsin history.
Nowak returned to the PSC in January 2019, as one of 82 Walker appointees approved by the state Senate before the governor left office. Evers’ attempt to rescind some of those appointments — including Nowak’s — was undone by a 4-3 state Supreme Court ruling in April 2019.
The PSC is chaired by Rebecca Cameron Valcq, whose term began in January 2019. Tyler Huebner was appointed to the commission in March 2021.
The PSC is an independent regulatory authority that oversees public utilities, with a mission of ensuring “safe, reliable, affordable, and environmentally responsible utility services and equitable access to telecommunications and broadband services.” It is composed of three commissioners, appointed by the governor for staggered six-year terms. Nowak is the last remaining Walker appointee.
Nowak’s decision to leave at the end of her term differs from that of Frederick Prehn, the Walker-appointed former chair of Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board, who refused to leave the board when his term expired in May 2021. The state Supreme Court ruled in June that Prehn could retain his seat until the Senate confirmed someone to replace him; Prehn ultimately resigned in December.
In an email, Nowak said she doesn’t know what she’ll do next, but she plans to return to the private sector after taking time off to volunteer and travel.
Prior to joining the PSC, Nowak served as chief of staff to former Waukesha County Executive Dan Vrakas and as legal counsel and chief of staff to former Assembly Speaker John Gard. She also worked as deputy director of School Choice Wisconsin and practiced business litigation at a Milwaukee firm. She currently serves on the board of directors for the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners and chairs its Committee on International Relations.
A spokesperson for Evers did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Nowak’s resignation or questions about naming a replacement.