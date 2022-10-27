Abortion access. The economy. Democracy. The United States’ fight against climate change.
That’s what is on Nov. 8’s ballot, according to Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democratic heavyweight and onetime presidential front-runner who dropped into Wisconsin on Wednesday to stump for Democratic candidates up and down the ballot — including Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is seeking to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.
In a 10-or-so-minute speech at an early voting event, Warren sought to draw a stark contrast between the Democrats seeking statewide office and their Republican opponents, attacking Johnson — who has co-sponsored bills that would have restricted abortion access at the national level — and GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, who said Wisconsin’s 1849 ban is an “exact mirror” of his position on abortion.
“Democrats believe the person who is pregnant, not the government, should make medical decisions,” Warren declared to a roar from the crowd.
The senator from Massachusetts also attacked Johnson over a recent report from WKOW that a trust fund set up for his family has not paid anything in state taxes since 2016. Calling him a “Trump Republican,” Warren said “Johnson's record tells you exactly what Republicans want to do.”
“While working families struggle from paycheck to paycheck, Johnson fights for tax loopholes for millionaires and billionaires,” she said.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat who rarely sees eye-to-eye with Johnson despite the two representing the same state, also piled on Wisconsin’s senior senator while speaking at the event.
She told the crowd that she needs “a partner in the United States Senate.”
“I could go through example after example of how the current senior senator from the state of Wisconsin is AWOL on everything we care deeply about,” Baldwin said of Johnson, adding, to a roar, that “the partner I need in the United States Senate is Mandela Barnes.”
Barnes, who did not appear at the rally, was campaigning in western Wisconsin as part of a statewide bus tour, according to a spokesperson for his campaign.
Evers, who introduced Warren at the event, also continued to chastise Michels for his opinion on abortion. The governor once again reminded voters that he believed individuals, not elected officials, should be making decisions about abortion access, saying women “shouldn’t have to check with Tim Michels first” if they want to have an abortion.
After the event concluded, Evers, Baldwin and Warren led a crowd of students toward Memorial Union — which is housing one of the university’s early voting sites. Baldwin hurried along to the union to vote before the site closed at 5 p.m., and Evers and Warren stayed behind outside to take selfies with supporters.
Michels held events Wednesday in Green Bay and Waukesha with Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Early voting in Wisconsin started Tuesday and runs through Nov. 6 (the Sunday before Election Day).