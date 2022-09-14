The Wisconsin Elections Commission on Tuesday withdrew years-old guidance for local election officials following a judge’s ruling barring clerks from filling in missing information on witness certification envelopes that contain absentee ballots.
The 4-1 vote followed an hour-long debate among commissioners over how to best interpret the most recent judicial decision and anticipate a subsequent ruling from an appeals court.
Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Aprahamian ruled last week that election clerks can’t fill in missing information on absentee ballot envelopes — a process known as ballot curing. Aprahamian upheld his decision Tuesday morning, declining a request by the Wisconsin Elections Commission, the Waukesha County Democratic Party and the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin to suspend it.
Aprahamian’s ruling barred the commission from issuing its previous guidance and required it to notify clerks that the guidance is "invalid and contrary to the law."
Under Wisconsin law, absentee ballots must be submitted with a witness’ signature and address. WEC issued unanimously approved guidance in 2016 allowing clerks to complete missing information without contacting an absentee voter “if clerks are reasonably able to discern any missing information from outside sources” — for example, if the clerk knows the voter and their address personally, or the clerk is able to verify the witness or voter's address on their own.
The commission’s guidance doesn’t carry the force of law, but it provides support for the state’s 1,850 municipal clerks and 72 county clerks who administer elections.
Clerks have operated under WEC’s absentee ballot guidance since 2016, but that guidance was subjected to additional scrutiny in elections administered after the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, the Legislature's Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules instructed WEC to either scrap the guidance or establish it through the state’s emergency rule process. The commission voted 4-2 in January to implement the guidance through an emergency rule — which put it under the joint committee’s jurisdiction to strike down. JCRAR did that in July.
Although the emergency rule was suspended, the commission deadlocked on a motion to rescind it last month, meaning WEC’s 2016 guidance remained in place until Aprahamian’s ruling.
Democratic commissioner Ann Jacobs argued WEC should not withdraw the guidance because Aprahamian’s order did not explicitly require them to do so, and the case is likely to be appealed.
“I don't think our guidance is wrong, I don’t think we should vote to withdraw it. I think we should follow the court order and direct staff to do so,” Jacobs said.
Commission chair Don Millis, a Republican, cautioned against “playing cute” with the order.
Millis noted that some Republicans — who hold a majority in the Legislature — have made a push to eliminate WEC, and argued that refusing to withdraw the guidance could “hurt our cause down the road.”
“If we’re not going to withdraw the guidance, it’s like a death wish for the commission. There are folks out there on my side of the aisle who want to keep the commission as it’s constituted, and there's going to be an arm wrestling, certainly on my side, about how the commission is going to continue,” Millis said. “If we continue to, in my mind, thumb our nose at courts when it suits certain members, that’s going to count against us and it’s unlikely that those folks who want to keep the commission are going to have the support to do it.”
The case is likely to make its way to the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Cap Times reporter Jack Kelly contributed to this report.