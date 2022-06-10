Two retired police officers hired to review Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election were paid thousands of taxpayer dollars to produce “almost no substantive work,” records obtained by the Cap Times show.
Those retired police officers, Michael Sandvick and Steven Page, together earned $11,251 for their work, even though they said it amounted to basically nothing, according to court records and invoices obtained via an open records request. Assembly Chief Clerk Ted Blazel confirmed to the Cap Times in an email Thursday that Sandvick and Page were paid for their work.
The pair were under contract with the Legislature to review Wisconsin’s 2020 election from June 1, 2021, until mid-to-late July 2021, according to the court documents. Sandvick did not respond to multiple emails or a phone call from the Cap Times. Page declined to comment for this story.
Sandvick and Page were among the retired police officers who Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, pledged to hire to review the state’s 2020 vote in May 2021. They were hired to work for the Assembly before former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman was tapped to lead the review.
Gableman signed his contract with the Assembly on June 26 of last year, in the middle of when Sandvick and Page were under contract.
It’s unclear who provided Sandvick and Page guidance for their work prior to Gableman’s hiring. It’s also unclear who approved payment for Sandvick and Page when they had little to show for their work. Spokespeople for Vos and Gableman did not respond to questions related to this story.
What is clear, based on court records, is that Sandvick and Page lacked instructions for their work.
In declarations submitted on April 13 as part of an ongoing records lawsuit related to Gableman’s work between liberal watchdog group American Oversight and Vos, Page and Sandvick both wrote that during their time under contract with the Legislature, they “produced almost no substantive work as the office was being organized and I was not yet provided with direction on the scope of my investigation.”
Page and Sandvick filed separate declarations, but both contained the same line about producing “almost no substantive work.”
Page, who works as a private investigator in Eau Claire, said in his declaration that he “did not create or save any work product during” the time he was under contract. Sandvick said in his declaration he “did not save any work product” while he was under contract.
Both said they “had limited telephone communications between Mike Gableman and any other contractor or investigator.”
Emails attached to Page’s declaration as exhibits also highlight the lack of guidance under which the retired police officers were operating.
In an email to Sandvick, Page asked whether he should be reaching out to election officials as part of his work. He also asked if Sandvick had “received a copy of any complaints from the 2020 election or are you researching these from media reports or other sources?”
Sandvick wrote back that “things have change (sic) and are continuing to change as we go along.”
“Now you and I, pending the hiring of a third investigator, are taking orders from Mike Gableman,” Sandvick wrote in response to Page’s inquiry on July 2, 2021. “He is the retired Supreme Court Justice that Vos hired to run this thing. … They apparently want to look at the 5 cities that received the Zuckerberg group monies. So I’m waiting for instructions.”
On July 2, 2021, both Sandvick and Page had been under contract for a month, court records show. While they were “waiting for instructions,” they each earned $3,200, according to the invoices.
Later on July 2, 2021, Page wrote back to Sandvick.
“I had no idea what was going on,” Page declared a month into his contract. “I have heard next to nothing, so I just started on my own rather than get paid for nothing. No one has mentioned Zuckerberg to me. I also did not know they were short an investigator. I guess I will wait til Tuesday and call them to see if they know what is going on.”
The uncertainty from Sandvick and Page highlights the ebb-and-flow nature of the GOP-backed review. Vos asked the Committee on Assembly Organization on May 28, 2021, to authorize him to “hire legal counsel and employ investigators to assist the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections in investigating the administration of elections in Wisconsin,” records show.
It took him until June 26 to hire Gableman to lead the review. Two months after that, on Aug. 27, 2021, Vos sought approval for “an Office of Special Counsel” to “direct an elections integrity investigation.” All the while, records show, taxpayer dollars were being spent on “almost no substantive work.”
Records obtained through open records requests from various news organizations and watchdog groups showed that Gableman and his staff, after months of work, were still working on fundamental tasks such as how to store information they collected.
As recently as April, weeks after Gableman released a report about his work, a to-do list obtained by American Oversight showed that “research best election practises (sic)” was on his staff’s agenda.
Last month, Vos announced that Gableman’s role would shift from election reviewer to litigator, and that he would continue to earn a taxpayer-funded salary of $5,500 per month until lawsuits related to the review are resolved. A recent report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel found that Gableman and his staff have spent nearly $900,000 in taxpayer dollars — more than $200,000 over budget.
That's despite Gableman's Dec. 1, 2021 testimony before the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections, during which he said he treats “the taxpayer money as if it is my own by being prudent and cautious with it.”
“I know how hard the people who earn it work for it,” he said. “And that goes into every decision I make.”
Democratic critics of Gableman see it a different way. Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, who sits on the Assembly elections committee, told the Cap Times Thursday that the former state Supreme Court justice “has demonstrated nothing short of incompetence from the start.”
“At some point, you have to ask, ‘Where's the line between incompetence and grift?’” he said. “I think clearly there is grift happening here.”
Spreitzer said Vos should fire Gableman and end the review. Lawsuits focused on the review will stretch into at least July.