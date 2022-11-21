Longtime Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette topped Republican Amy Loudenbeck to win reelection on Nov. 8, according to canvasses of the vote in the state’s 72 counties.
La Follette, who was first elected to his post in 1974 and has held the job since 1983, declared victory last week while unofficial results showed him leading Loudenbeck by more than 7,000 votes.
“This is a victory for the people of Wisconsin, who chose to keep the supervision of elections out of the hands of corrupting partisan influences,” La Follette said in a statement.
Throughout the 2022 election cycle, Wisconsin Republicans debated who should oversee election administration in the state. Some wanted to preserve or make changes to the existing bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission, while others wanted to dismantle the agency and hand election oversight to the secretary of state.
Loudenbeck, who said in a statement Monday that “the general election did not turn out the way we hoped it would,” was one Republican who campaigned on a platform that included the belief that the secretary of state could and should be involved in Wisconsin elections. Wisconsin’s secretary of state has had nothing to do with election oversight since 1974.
“Thank you to those who voted for me and a special thank you to my family, my team and the people around the state who stood with me throughout the campaign,” Loudenbeck, an outgoing state representative from Clinton, said in her statement.
La Follette’s reelection — as well as the reelection of Gov. Tony Evers — all but guarantees that Republicans will have to wait for at least four more years to make changes to the state’s election system. At the very least, any changes they would move to implement would require the approval of Evers.
Years of stalemates between Evers and other statewide elected Democrats and the Republican-controlled Legislature are the more likely political forecast for Wisconsin in the near future. Evers and Republican lawmakers will begin negotiating the state’s next budget in January.