Longtime Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette is retiring, Gov. Tony Evers’ office announced Friday. He will be replaced as secretary of state by former Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski.
La Follette will leave office Friday.
La Follette, a Democrat who will turn 83 in June, was first elected to serve as secretary of state in 1974. He left the office after his first term to run an unsuccessful campaign for lieutenant governor. He returned after defeating incumbent Secretary of State Vel Phillips, a Democrat and the first African-American woman to hold the office, in 1982, and has held the office since.
He was narrowly reelected in November, holding off Republican challenger Amy Loudenbeck by 7,400 votes.
La Follette, whose office has few responsibilities, sought yet another term in the statewide office to prevent Republicans from abolishing the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission and handing oversight of election administration to the partisan secretary of state’s office. He called his November triumph “a victory for the people of Wisconsin, who chose to keep the supervision of elections out of the hands of corrupting partisan influences.”
“Secretary of State La Follette’s retirement after more than 40 years of state service leaves an incredibly important role to fill, and I want to thank him for his years of dedication to the people of Wisconsin throughout his long career,” Evers said in a statement. “In a critical position that has seen no turnover in decades, maintaining continuity with a leader who’s prepared and committed to fulfilling this office’s constitutional obligations could not be more important — and there’s no one more uniquely qualified or better suited for the job than Sarah.”
In a letter to Evers announcing his resignation, La Follette said serving as secretary of state was the “honor of (his) lifetime.”
“After many years of frustration, I’ve decided I don’t want to spend the next three and a half years trying to run an office without adequate resources and staffing levels,” La Follette wrote. “After decades of public service, I must now focus on my personal needs.”
During La Follette's tenure, Republicans moved the secretary of state's office from a 4,000-square-foot space near the Capitol to a small room in the Capitol basement he described as a "cubby hole." The office's budget and allocated staff positions were also reduced significantly.
La Follette’s replacement, Godlewski, served one term as Wisconsin treasurer, from 2019 to 2023, opting to run in the 2022 Democratic primary for U.S. Senate instead of seeking a second term as treasurer. Republican John Leiber was elected to serve as state treasurer in November and was sworn into office on Jan. 3.
Godlewski will be the third woman in Wisconsin history to serve as secretary of state. The first was Glenn wise, who was appointed by former Gov. Walter J. Kohler Jr. in 1955.
Godlewski launched a political action committee in September and since leaving office has organized a series of rallies throughout Wisconsin to urge lawmakers to restore access to abortion in the state. The rallies have also aimed to boost support for Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz, a liberal Milwaukee County judge and an outspoken supporter of abortion rights.
“It was a privilege to serve the people of Wisconsin as state treasurer for four years, and I am humbled that Gov. Evers has called upon me to serve as secretary of state,” Godlewski said in a statement. “To become just the third woman in our state’s history to hold this office is the honor of a lifetime. I know how important this role is and my responsibilities are, and I’m looking forward to getting to work.”
Godlewski will take office on March 18.