Former President Donald Trump will campaign in Wisconsin for construction magnate Tim Michels just days before the state's Aug. 9 primary election.
Trump, who announced his endorsement of Michels early last month, is set to hold a rally supporting him "and the entire Wisconsin Trump Ticket," according to a news release from Trump. The release does not make clear who else is on that list, however.
Michels is competing against former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun to challenge Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is seeking a second term, in November.
Michels — who entered the race in late April — was neck-and-neck with Kleefisch in last month's Marquette University Law School poll. According to the poll, Michels had the support of 27% of GOP primary voters and Kleefisch had 26% (a difference well within the poll's margin of error). At the time, about a third of Republican voters remained undecided.
In a statement, Michels said he is "looking forward to welcoming President Trump back to Wisconsin" and is "honored" to have his support.
"It's going to be an exciting night … and will be a great kickstart to a big victory" in the primary and general elections, Michels said.
Trump's rally announcement came hours after U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas — who bested Trump in Wisconsin's 2016 presidential primary — announced that he's backing Kleefisch.
Although Cruz prevailed over Trump in that primary, Trump went on win the Republican nomination and eventually defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 — the first Republican to win Wisconsin's electoral votes since 1984.
Trump's loss in 2020 to Democratic President Joe Biden continues to be a point of contention in Wisconsin, as some Republicans (including Ramthun) are continuing to call for the legally impossible task of "decertifying" the election.
The schedule for the Aug. 5 rally, to be held at the Waukesha County Fairgrounds, includes "entertainment" and "special guest speakers" in the hours leading up to Trump's 7 p.m. remarks, though the release does not specify who will be involved.
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who is seeking a third term this year, will not attend the event because it supports a specific candidate in the primary.
"Wisconsin will always welcome presidents of both parties. I hope former President Trump enjoys his time in our state and I’m sure those attending will enjoy rallying with others who love America," Johnson said in a statement. "Because this event supports one of the Republican gubernatorial candidates, I will not be attending. I do not endorse candidates in contested primaries. Instead I rely on the good judgement of Republican voters to choose our candidates and will be fully supportive of those who win their primary elections."