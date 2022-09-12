In an effort to avoid delays in a lawsuit seeking to block enforcement of Wisconsin’s 173-year-old abortion ban, attorneys with the state Department of Justice on Monday raised the possibility of removing Republican lawmakers as defendants and replacing them with local district attorneys.
Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, both Democrats, filed the lawsuit in June following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned its previous rulings in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.
The Democrats’ lawsuit argues that a series of abortion restrictions passed by Republicans over the last several decades supersedes the state’s ban, which has been on the books since 1849 but was unenforceable for nearly 50 years under Roe.
Last month, Republican legislative leaders sought to have the lawsuit dismissed. Attorneys for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and Senate President Chris Kapenga argued the challenge should be thrown out because the legislators aren’t capable of enforcing the law. Under the 1849 statute, district attorneys are the ones responsible for enforcing the criminal ban.
In a letter sent Monday by DOJ attorneys to the Republican legislators’ counsel, the attorneys said they believe the lawmakers are properly named as defendants, but that if the Republicans’ effort to dismiss the lawsuit isn’t withdrawn by Sept. 15, DOJ will remove them and instead name the district attorneys of Dane, Milwaukee and Sheboygan counties (the only counties in Wisconsin where abortions were provided before Roe was overturned).
Dane and Milwaukee counties’ district attorneys have said they would not enforce the ban, while Sheboygan County’s district attorney has said he would.
“Attorney General Kaul and all plaintiffs want the Wisconsin public and medical care providers to have clarity in the law, not to waste time or taxpayer money. We believe your clients are proper defendants because of the specific claims in this case, and we would prefer not to name district attorneys as defendants, particularly given that your brief makes clear that your clients’ position is adverse to ours,” DOJ attorneys wrote.
“But it would be contrary to the public interest to allow the resolution of this case potentially to be unnecessarily delayed by protracted arguments about who the defendants should be.”
If the Republican lawmakers don’t withdraw their argument, DOJ attorneys wrote, they will hold them to their position, “that they should not be involved — throughout this and any related litigation on this abortion-law question.”
“Should your clients seek to intervene at any later point, we will object that your clients have waived any ability to be involved,” they wrote.
Spokespeople for Vos, LeMahieu and Kapenga did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The lawsuit, filed in Dane County Circuit Court, is likely to make its way to the state Supreme Court.