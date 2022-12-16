Two of the country’s largest pharmacy chains are slated to pay Wisconsin over $150 million for their role in the opioid crisis, the state Department of Justice said Friday.
DOJ said Wisconsin and a coalition of 18 other states and local municipalities “have finalized agreements with CVS and Walgreens to resolve allegations that the pharmacies contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at their stores.”
CVS and Walgreens will pay $5 billion and $5.7 billion respectively to the coalition of governments, DOJ said. More than $173 million in “opioid abatement funding” is expected to be sent to Wisconsin as part of the settlement.
Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat who won reelection in November, said in a statement that the money flowing into Wisconsin through these settlements “will have a major impact on efforts to curb substance use disorder in communities across the state.”
In addition to the $10.7 billion settlement, the two pharmacy giants have also agreed to court-ordered requirements to “monitor, report and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions,” DOJ said.
The department said the agreement will now go to each state for review, with states being required to “indicate an intent to join” the settlement by the end of the year. After states have reviewed the proposal, it will then go to local governments for approval during the first three months of 2023.
The payments will be spread out over time, with CVS paying its $5 billion over a 10-year period and Walgreens paying its $5.7 billion across 15 years. Payments will begin “during the second half of 2023” if enough states and local governments approve the settlement, DOJ said.
Since taking office in 2019, Kaul has been active in the fight against the opioid crisis. He has led lawsuits against pharmaceutical manufacturers and worked on cases that have resulted in settlements like the one announced Friday.
In September, for example, lawmakers on the Legislature’s Joint Finance Committee approved a plan outlining how $31 million Wisconsin received from a multistate opioid lawsuit settlement will be used.
An August 2021 Department of Health Services report found that suspected opioid overdoses increased significantly — even more than expected — since COVID-19 was first detected in Wisconsin in March 2020, creating a “dual public health crisis.”
Opioid overdose deaths in Wisconsin dropped by 10% to 839 in 2018, following a steady increase. Deaths increased again in 2019 to 916, and in 2020, the state recorded 1,227 opioid overdose deaths.
Since 2014, lawmakers have passed more than 30 bipartisan laws aimed at curbing opioid abuse in Wisconsin.
Capitol Bureau Chief Jessie Opoien contributed to this report.