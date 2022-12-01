The three district attorneys named in Attorney General Josh Kaul’s lawsuit seeking to block enforcement of Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban on Thursday filed motions seeking to have the case dismissed.
Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne and Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm asked Dane County Circuit Judge Diane Schlipper to toss the suit filed by Kaul, a Democrat, arguing he lacks standing to bring the legal action.
Kaul filed the lawsuit in June following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade — its landmark precedent establishing the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy. In September, Kaul amended the lawsuit to name the three district attorneys as defendants. It was first filed against the Republican-led Legislature, but Kaul changed the defendants to the district attorneys after GOP lawmakers asked for the lawsuit to be dismissed because they are not capable of enforcing the law.
The attorney general’s lawsuit — which he filed jointly with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers — argues that a series of abortion restrictions passed by Republicans over the last several decades supersedes the state’s ban, which was unenforceable for almost 50 years under Roe.
Urmanski, Ozanne and Chisholm are the district attorneys in the three counties where abortions were provided before the state’s ban took effect in June, triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
Ozanne and Chisholm have said they would not enforce the ban, while Urmanski has said he would.
In a filing supporting Urmanski’s motion to have the lawsuit dismissed, attorneys argue the district attorneys “lack a legally protectable interest in this dispute.”
Urmanski, Ozanne and Chisholm all argued Kaul lacks standing to bring the lawsuit.
“The Plaintiffs are not parties threatened by a prosecution under (the state’s abortion ban),” Urmanski’s attorneys wrote. “Rather, they are state officials and entities who may have to interpret and apply (the law) and seek clarity regarding the applicability of the statute — an impermissible request for an advisory opinion.”
Ozanne and Chisholm also argued they are not the correct defendants for the lawsuit, and all three contended the suit challenges their prosecutorial discretion.
Kaul did not immediately return a request for comment about the case. A Department of Justice spokesperson said the attorney general has until Jan. 16 to respond to the district attorneys.