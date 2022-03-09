District attorneys throughout the state have not provided updates to the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission on 60% of its referrals related to certain convicted felons voting.
In Wisconsin, “individuals with felony convictions are barred from voting until full completion of their sentences — incarceration or probation and any period of parole and/or extended supervision,” according to the American Civil Liberties Union.
Voting before full completion of a sentence is not permitted under Wisconsin law.
Since the 2010 general election in Wisconsin, the Elections Commission has made 212 referrals to district attorneys related to people convicted of felonies voting, according to WEC data. The commission has received updates on 85 of those referrals. Only 22 of those referrals resulted in charges being filed.
District attorneys from across the state have not updated the commission — including in Dane, Racine, Waupaca, St. Croix, Washington and several other counties.
Such a low response rate befuddled Commissioner Dean Knudson during Wednesday’s WEC meeting.
“Is it just that we don't have information or we assume that the Racine County DA doesn't take these seriously?” he asked members of WEC staff.
As it turns out, it’s the former.
“It means that we have not received any information from the Racine County District Attorney's office, despite repeated attempts to call and email them,” explained WEC technology director Robert Kehoe.
The data comes from WEC’s regular “Voter Felon Audit” — “a required post-election comparison of voters who cast a ballot at an election with the list of persons who were under Department of Corrections (DOC) supervision for a felony conviction at the time the vote was cast. … The audit is conducted for any election that has a state or federal office position on the ballot.”
The audit takes place in several stages, according to a WEC memo, involving DOC, municipal clerks and finally WEC.
“All voter felon audits have been run for all previous elections through 2021,” according to the memo. “The 2022 Spring Primary Election audit will run on approximately March 15, 2022.”