Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake will leave her post next month, Gov. Tony Evers’ office announced Friday.
Timberlake, whose nomination was never taken up by the state Senate, has overseen the department for the last two years after her predecessor, Andrea Palm, took a job in the Biden administration. Her last day with the administration will be Jan. 2, 2023.
She was tasked with overseeing the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout as shots became widely available in Wisconsin in 2021. To date, the state has administered more than 10.7 million doses of COVID vaccine. Timberlake also led the agency through a national infant formula shortage and a national mpox outbreak, and grappled with how state resources could be used to address health care worker shortages at hospitals across Wisconsin.
“Karen joined our administration at a critical time during the coronavirus pandemic, bringing with her a wealth of experience and expertise. We owe her our gratitude for returning to this role during an incredibly challenging time for our state, and there’s no question that she helped us save lives,” Evers said in a statement.
Timberlake previously served as DHS secretary under Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle, during which she oversaw the state’s response to the H1N1 pandemic. Prior to joining the Evers administration, she was a partner at Michael Best Strategies advising on health care issues. Before joining Michael Best, she was the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute director and an associate professor at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.
She is the second cabinet member to step down since Evers was reelected for a second term; Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole announced his plans to retire last month.
Evers’ office said Timberlake’s replacement “will be announced in the coming weeks.”