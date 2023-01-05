Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu on Thursday endorsed Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow in her bid for a seat on the state Supreme Court.
Dorow is one of four candidates running in the race — which is ostensibly nonpartisan but largely driven by partisan alignments. Dorow and former Justice Dan Kelly, both of whom are conservative-leaning judges, are joined in the race by liberal-leaning Judges Janet Protasiewicz, of Milwaukee, and Everett Mitchell, of Madison, in the four-way February primary. The two top vote getters will advance to April’s general election.
LeMahieu’s endorsement gives Dorow the backing of one of the state’s three most powerful Republicans. It’s a blow to Kelly, who was appointed to fill a vacancy on the high court by Republican former Gov. Scott Walker and lost his seat by almost 11% to liberal Justice Jill Karofsky in April 2020 — a significant margin in a statewide race in Wisconsin.
“She is a very good candidate,” LeMahieu told the Cap Times. “I think she gives us a great chance of winning. She did a fantastic job presiding over the Waukesha Christmas parade case. I just think (she’s) a fantastic candidate — a new, fresh candidate who gives us the best chance to win that seat.”
Dorow was the judge who oversaw the trial of Darrell Brooks, who drove his SUV into the Waukesha Christmas parade in 2021, killing six people and injuring scores of others. Brooks was found guilty in October of 76 counts stemming from the rampage, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon.
The Waukesha County judge received national attention for the way she handled the high-profile and, at times, trying trial.
LeMahieu said the race is “incredibly important,” adding that “this spring election is more important than the election we just had this fall.”
“We've had consistency on the court now for over 12 years. I think that's good for business — for businesses investing in Wisconsin, for being confident and expanding in Wisconsin — and with a court that might be more activist, I don't think that's good for the state of Wisconsin. So, with the court on the brink, I think it's a vitally important race and hoping the right candidate wins.”
Ideological control of the court is at stake in April. If Dorow or Kelly win the seat, conservatives would maintain a 4-3 majority on the court. If a liberal candidate wins, a 4-3 liberal majority could revisit a flurry of high-profile decisions handed down by the Wisconsin Supreme Court in recents years.
Issues that would likely be presented to the court once again include the boundaries of the state’s legislative maps. In 2022, the state’s high court took a “least-change” approach to reapportionment of the state’s voting maps, solidifying a partisan gerrymander that locked in Republican majorities in the state Legislature.
Cases about the use of unmanned absentee ballot drop boxes, whether holdover political appointees can stay in their positions after their terms expire and the scope of Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency powers could also be revisited. A lawsuit challenging the state’s 174-year-old abortion ban will likely also make its way to the state Supreme Court.
The race’s primary will take place Feb. 21. The general election will be held on April 4.