Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels says he will “vigorously” fight a complaint filed this weekend challenging his ballot eligibility.
Wisconsin Democrats allege Michels did not turn in enough valid nomination signatures to qualify for the Aug. 9 primary ballot. A successful challenge would upend the GOP field, potentially knocking out Republican former president Donald Trump’s chosen candidate.
A Madison voter, backed financially by the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, filed the complaint on Saturday with the Wisconsin Elections Commission. It alleges that signatures on more than 450 nomination papers are invalid because those papers do not include Michels’ mailing address. The challenge seeks to strike more than 3,500 signatures from Michels’ submission, leaving just 345 valid signatures — far short of the 2,000 needed for ballot access.
The complaint cites a state law that says a candidate "shall include his or her mailing address" on nomination papers.
“You can't just try to slip things like this by,” attorney Jeff Mandell told reporters on Sunday. “If a candidate or a campaign finds problems with their nomination papers, it is their responsibility to fix them. Here, that was not done. And the vast majority of the nomination papers are submitted in a way that cannot be accepted because he does not comply with Wisconsin statutes.”
Michels dismissed the complaint as “frivolous” and pledged to fight it when WEC meets June 10 to consider ballot access challenges.
“Tony Evers and his insider allies are feverishly working to keep me from beating him in November. It comes as no surprise that they launched a frivolous complaint in an attempt to keep me off the ballot, just days after I was endorsed by President Trump,” Michels said in a statement. “They will not succeed. Moreover, none of this sideshow will distract our campaign from taking the fight directly to Tony Evers.”
Michels lives in the Village of Chenequa, which is his voting address. However, the U.S. Postal Service lists his mailing address — for the same home — in Hartland.
Only some of Michels’ nomination papers list both Chenequa and Hartland. Michels’ campaign noted, though, that all of his papers list the campaign’s P.O. Box mailing return address.
“Tim Michels is a threat to the insider network that runs Madison, but this petty and frivolous complaint will not distract our campaign in any way,” said Michels campaign manager Patrick McNulty in a statement.
It’s not uncommon for discrepancies to exist between a candidate’s voting address and mailing address. For example, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch — who is also running in the GOP gubernatorial primary — lives in the Town of Concord, but has a Sullivan mailing address.
Democratic former state Sen. Patty Schachtner, who is currently running for the state Assembly, told reporters she is facing a similar challenge. Her voting address is in the Town of Sun Prairie, but her mailing address is in Somerset.
“The Wisconsin Legislature and the Elections Commission have established baseline requirements for nomination papers,” Schachtner said. “The Elections Commission has set up clear guidance to help candidates meet those requirements. Mr. Michaels has failed to follow those rules. I know because my campaign has unfortunately made the same mistake. The WEC should follow the rules.”
DPW chair Ben Wikler said the party is reviewing a complaint filed against Schachtner and “thinking about next steps.”
WEC is scheduled to meet on June 10 to certify candidates’ ballot placement for the Aug. 9 primary election. During the same meeting, the commission will vote to elect a new chair.
The election of a new chair was initially scheduled for May 25, but Dean Knudson — a former state representative and Republican member of the bipartisan commission — resigned during that meeting.
Commission rules dictate that the chairpersonship alternates every two years between Democrats and Republicans. The two-year term of Ann Jacobs, a Democrat, is coming to a close.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, is expected to name Knudson’s replacement ahead of the June 10 meeting.
If the commission opts to exclude Michels from the ballot, he could appeal the decision.
In 2020, the state Supreme Court ruled 4-3 to exclude the Green Party’s presidential ticket from the ballot, after WEC deadlocked on a challenge to its vice presidential candidate’s eligibility. In that case, the candidate listed two different addresses on nomination signature paperwork.
All four of the front-runners vying for the GOP nomination for governor — Michels, Kleefisch, Rep. Timothy Ramthun and businessman Kevin Nicholson — have called for WEC to be dismantled.
The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Nov. 8.