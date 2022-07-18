Democratic U.S. Senate debate features few clashes, numerous Johnson attacks

Five candidates vying to be Wisconsin’s Democratic U.S. Senate nominee gathered in Milwaukee Sunday night to debate a wide range of topics in front of a statewide television audience.
The debate, held at Marquette University’s Varsity Theatre and moderated by TMJ4 anchors Charles Benson and Shannon Sims, featured Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson and Steven Olikara, founder and former CEO of the Millennial Action Project.
The hour-long debate focused on a half-dozen issues that have dominated headlines in recent months, including inflation, crime and abortion access. As has been the case through much of the campaign cycle, the debate featured few clashes among the participants, with the candidates instead focusing on their would-be general election opponent if they win the Aug. 9 primary: Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.
Addressing inflation
The discussion commenced with a double-barreled question, asking the candidates what “specific action” they’d support in Congress to ease recent, inflation-related pains, as well as how candidates have felt the pains of inflation in their own family budgets.
Godlewski was the first to answer, and said the first step she would support in Congress would be suspending the federal gas tax to “provide some breathing room for families.”
She didn’t stop there, adding that lawmakers should take steps to lower the costs of prescription drugs, make child and senior care more affordable and codify the expanded Child Tax Credit. Godlewski didn’t give specifics about how inflation was affecting her own pocketbook, but said it was hurting her parents, who are planning to drive across the country to see two recently-born grandchildren.
Olikara, who said he is “running to change the system,” said “inflation has been brutal on young people and for all Wisconsinites.”
“We need elected leaders who are focused on the root issues here,” Olikara said, adding that he would work to address supply chain “bottlenecks.”
Olikara also pledged “to support any bill that’s going to cancel student debt for student borrowers.”
Nelson, who has described his own politics as economic populism, said the way to address inflation is to “rebuild the supply chain under one roof,” adding that some major trade deals, including the North American Free Trade Agreement, need to be thrown out because they “have hollowed out manufacturing.”
Nelson was cut off before answering how inflation has affected his own family.
Up next was Barnes, who said he knows “the impact of inflation firsthand.” Barnes, who has run on an “everyman” message, said he is “a working class candidate.”
The lieutenant governor said he would expand the Earned Income Tax Credit, restore the expanded Child Tax Credit and repeal a major tax cut passed under former President Donald Trump.
He also said “we have to hold the oil and gas companies and also pharmaceutical companies accountable, who are using inflation as a smokescreen to continue to jack up prices.”
Lasry said addressing inflation “has been the number one issue of our campaign.”
“If we want to make sure that we're easing inflationary pressures and easing supply chain issues, the best thing we can do is make sure that we're raising wages and building more things here in America,” Lasry said, adding that he has a track record of doing that at Fiserv Forum, the Bucks arena opened in 2018 with a boost from state tax dollars.
Lasry, a millionaire who has already spent millions on his campaign, said “this isn't about me or anyone on the stage” when asked how inflation has affected his own family’s bottom line.
“When I travel the state what I hear people talking about is, ‘How do I make sure that I'm taking home more of what I earn,’” Lasry said, charging that Johnson has failed to “deliver results” that help Wisconsinites take home more money.
Abortion in post-Roe Wisconsin
The moderators then turned their attention to abortion access, an issue that was thrust to the forefront of the campaign following a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn its precedent establishing a constitutional right to end a pregnancy.
As a result of that decision, virtually all abortions in Wisconsin are illegal.
Olikara was the first to answer a question about efforts candidates would support to codify rights to abortion access in the United States.
“I believe they deserve the freedom and the dignity to make those decisions on their own,” Olikara said of pregnant women seeking an abortion. But, he continued, “there's something else that happened soon after this decision to overturn Roe” that troubled him.
“That was the flood of fundraising emails and text message messages that were getting sent to (voters) asking you for $5 or $15,” he said. “That, to me, was revealing of the core issue here, which is that the political industrial complex is much more interested in your dollar than it's interested in your human right. And that's why I'm running to change the system here.”
Nelson, who has called for expanding the nation’s high court, used his 60-second response to barb Godlewski. He said Roe was overturned because of Trump, who won in 2016 “because … people here did not turn out to vote, including Sarah Godlewski.”
Godlewski, the race’s only woman, shot back, saying she was the only person to work on Hillary Clinton’s campaign in the state. “I don't need to be lectured by any men about how important the 2016 election was,” she said.
Barnes was the next candidate to talk about abortion rights.
“It's a very personal issue for me,” he said. “I am an only child but I was not my mother's first pregnancy. … She had a complicated pregnancy. Her health was at risk. She had to make the decision to end that pregnancy. But it was her decision to make. That's a decision that any woman across this country should be able to make without interference of politicians.”
Barnes also said “we have to explore every possible option to make sure women get the reproductive health care that they need and deserve,” and left open the possibility of supporting efforts to put abortion clinics on federal lands.
Lasry echoed Barnes, saying “a woman's health care decision should be between her and her medical provider.”
“We have to make sure that we get rid of Ron Johnson so that we can elect more Democrats around the country to get rid of the filibuster so that we can protect a woman's right to choose to make her own health care decisions,” Lasry said.
Godlewski also said she would abolish the filibuster in the senate and pass a bill introduced by Wisconsin's Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin to codify Roe v. Wade.
She also called out her fellow candidates for not campaigning on issues of abortion access sooner.
“I was the only one talking about reproductive rights (before Roe was overturned) because, for me, this is not an afterthought,” Godlewski said.
Public safety
The candidates also fielded questions about gun violence in Wisconsin and the United States.
“We need to make sure law enforcement officers have the resources they need,” Barnes said.
But, he added, lawmakers need to do more to restore jobs that pay strong wages to help restore communities across the country. Barnes said the loss of those jobs left a void that was filled by “violence and crime.”
Lasry said he would support a three-pronged approach to making communities safer. First, he wants to “make sure that the police have the resources they need for training, to stop and solve crimes and to make sure that we're rebuilding trust in communities.”
Second, he said, lawmakers need to “make sure that we are investing in our public infrastructure.” Finally, he called for tighter gun control, including banning assault weapons.
Godlewski said a recent bipartisan gun control bill passed in Washington “wasn’t nearly enough” to address gun violence. She also said she would support a ban on assault weapons.
“Growing up in western Wisconsin with a family of hunters, I will tell you … if you need an AR-15 to go hunting, go back to target practice, because that is not what this is about,” she said.
Olikara made the most expansive call about gun control. He said he would support legislation creating a universal gun licensing system.
“If you need a license to drive a car … you should do the same thing for a gun,” Olikara said.
Nelson said he supports red flag laws, expanding background checks, a ban on assault weapons, “whatever it takes to keep our families safe.” He also said he worries every day when he drops his kids off at school that they could be the victims of a school shooting.
Closing statements
To end the debate, candidates had the opportunity to speak directly to voters.
Lasry went first, saying he is running as a “make-it-in-America Democrat.”
“I've got that proven track record,” Lasry said. “We didn't just talk about raising wages. We didn't just talk about creating jobs. We created 10,000, good-paying union jobs and brought investment here to this state.”
“I'm asking for your vote because together we can make sure that we're not just fighting for these values, but we're delivering,” the Bucks executive concluded.
Barnes used his final words to stress his commitment to rebuilding the middle class.
"My struggles are the struggles of people all across Wisconsin," Barnes said. "That's why I am the only Democrat, the only person on this stage leading Ron Johnson with independent voters. I am the strongest candidate to beat Ron Johnson. I'm not here to tell you it's going to be easy. But it wasn't easy four years ago when we got rid of Scott Walker with the highest midterm turnout in the history of the state. What I am here to tell you is that with your help, I promise you we will beat Ron Johnson."
Nelson said his background winning elections in a conservative-leaning part of Wisconsin leaves him equipped to take down Johnson.
“There's a lot of people who work hard, play by the rules, pay their taxes, but they can't get ahead because there's too much money and too much power concentrated in just a few hands,” Nelson said. “That is wrong. Send me to Washington and I'll work day and night to fix it.”
Olikara said he’s running because he believes Wisconsin needs a “U.S. senator who's going to fundamentally change the system and put an end to the dehumanizing politics of people like Ron Johnson.”
“The number one question you should ask before voting for any candidate is who's prepared to lose their job over doing what's right,” Olikara said. “I'm prepared to lose my job to do what's right because this campaign is not about me, it's about you. I ask for your vote and we're going to shock the world on Aug. 9.”
And Godlewski rounded out the debate, saying that she was “running to defeat Ron Johnson.”
“I'm the only candidate on this stage that has won Ron Johnson's county — which isn't easy,” she said. “At the end of the day you have to be a 72-county candidate to win. I'm ready and the woman that will defeat Ron Johnson this November."