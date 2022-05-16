The Democratic Party of Wisconsin and its unionized field organizing team late last week reached a tentative deal on a new collective bargaining agreement, a union representative confirmed to the Cap Times.
The agreement came after almost five months of negotiations between the two sides, and just two days after the unionized organizers “walked out” of a virtual all-staff meeting. The previous contract between the two sides expired at the end of 2021 (but field organizers continued to work under the terms of that deal while negotiations were ongoing).
Terms of the new contract were reached on Thursday, just hours after the Cap Times reported that the negotiations were stalled over disagreements about base hourly wage for the field organizers.
However, the union representative said, when DPW management agreed to raise field organizers’ pay from $15.36 an hour to $17 an hour, as the field organizers had demanded, the rest of the outstanding terms were settled in short order.
“The contract enshrines our rights and codifies respect on the job,” the organizers said of the new deal in a statement. “With these protections, we are better positioned than ever to build the infrastructure and power to win in November.”
“America works best when we say Union Yes!” DPW chair Ben Wikler tweeted about the agreement on a new contract.
Under the new agreement, which will last until the end of 2024 when it is ratified early this week, field organizers for DPW will now earn $17 per hour, $25.50 per hour for overtime pay and be paid for at least 50 hours of work per week, according to the union representative.
Field organizers will also receive a one-time bonus of the difference in pay between the contract that expired at the end of 2021 and the new deal.
As part of the new deal, field organizers will also receive:
Their second batch of vacation days one month earlier;
A $500 relocation stipend for workers moving to Wisconsin from out of state;
An additional meal break on days organizers work more than 11 hours;
Access to a $100,000 fund to cover out-of-pocket costs related to abortion or reproductive health (for employees who have been with DPW for at least two months);
Access to a $50,000 fund for trans-affirming procedures and care.