State Sen. Kelda Roys has been sounding the alarm on threats to abortion access for most of her career. So, yes, she’s frustrated it didn’t become a mainstream election issue until the constitutional right to end a pregnancy was overturned.
“It is frustrating because the fact of the matter is, every single person who needs an abortion and is unable to get it, their life will change forever. And so many lives are being ruined by not having access,” Roys said in a recent episode of Wedge Issues, the Cap Times’ politics podcast. “There is a human cost here. And as much as some people think about abortion as just an abstract political football, it is about people's lives, and the most fundamental aspects of our humanity. It's our bodies. It's our lives.”
Abortion became virtually illegal in Wisconsin after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization nearly a year ago. As a result of the decision, the state’s long dormant 1849 ban went back into effect. It outlaws abortion in all cases except to save the pregnant woman’s life.
Some Wisconsin Republicans in March proposed modifications to the state's ban, seeking to create exceptions for cases of rape and incest and to further define exemptions for medical emergencies. The legislation has not progressed.
Oral arguments in a case challenging the state’s ban started earlier this month. The case is expected to make its way to the state Supreme Court, which in August will have a liberal majority for the first time since 2008 following the recent election of Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz. Roys, an attorney, said she believes Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul’s case is strong and will “hopefully (lead to) restoration of legal abortion access in Wisconsin.”
According to a Morning Consult poll conducted last month, 73% of Wisconsin voters said abortion played at least some role in their vote in the April 4 state Supreme Court election, and 48% said it had a significant impact.
So did Democrats drop the ball in the decades prior to the Dobbs decision?
“Yeah, I think so. And I think a lot of us got complacent. I'm going to exclude myself from that, because I feel like I was yelling,” Roys said. “But there is the story about the arc of history. And Americans have this idea that our country — we face adversity, we face challenges, but we write wrongs, and we overcome injustices. So to have this incredible backwards shift, I think, was shocking.”
Roys said the permanent “destabilizing effect” of Republican former President Donald Trump will come from his judicial appointments, including three to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Roys said she was “really pro-choice” from her “earliest political consciousness, but becoming a mother has deepened her convictions.
“I see how profoundly pregnancy changes your body. And parenting, it's really hard — even when you really want it, and even when you've got all the support in the world. We do so little in this country to support children, infants, pregnant people, and it's a real disgrace … a lot of people are suffering needlessly, for something that should be a basic human right, for every person.”