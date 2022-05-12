Unionized members of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s field organizing team on Tuesday “walked out” of a virtual all-staff meeting to protest party management’s unwillingness to meet organizers’ wage increase demands, a Campaign Workers Guild representative for DPW organizers confirmed to the Cap Times.
The walkout came after almost five months of negotiations between the field organizers and DPW senior leadership, including executive director Devin Remiker, four organizers told the Cap Times. Unionized employees’ previous contract expired at the end of 2021. In the more than five months since, staffers and management have not come to terms on a new contract (unionized members of DPW’s field organizing team have been working under the terms of the expired contract, the union representative said).
Only DPW’s nonmanagerial field organizing staff is unionized, totaling 29 members. In total, DPW has more than 100 staff members, a party spokesperson, who declined to be named, confirmed.
The four field organizers interviewed for this story agreed to discuss the ongoing negotiations on the condition of anonymity, citing fears of retaliation from management if they were identified.
Remiker declined to be interviewed for this story. In a statement, he said DPW “believes unions play a key role in our country and strengthen the rights and representation of all workers. We are proud to be a unionized workplace and share the goal of reaching a strong and fair union contract which supports all our staff for the 2022 cycle.”
He continued: “We have been and continue to be committed to working with the Campaign Workers Guild and our staff at the bargaining table to reach an equitable agreement in the coming days.”
The two sides have failed to reach an agreement on a new contract primarily over differences in base hourly pay, the four organizers said. Field organizers currently earn $15.36 an hour for their work. Organizers are asking their base pay be raised to $17 an hour. DPW has offered organizers a raise to $16.12 an hour — a 4.9% raise — the organizers said.
The DPW spokesperson said field organizers are paid for at least 50 hours of work per week, even if they work less than that. Organizers earn time-and-a-half pay for any work done once they've exceeded 40 hours. That overtime pay, alongside the benefits package DPW offers employees, is why the party has held firm at its offer of $16.12 per hour as a base wage, the spokesperson said.
The party’s employee benefits package includes health insurance with a premium of $1 per month, dental insurance, a $100 monthly cell phone stipend, mileage reimbursement, unlimited online therapy services, as many as 10 vacation days and a week-long "winter break" at the end of each year, three floating holidays for employees “to use at their discretion” and employer matching for retirement account payments, among other benefits, according to the spokesperson.
The two sides have reached tentative agreements on 38 of 47 items in the contract currently being negotiated, according to a union representative for the organizers, including (among other things):
DPW agreed to limit blackout periods — periods where staffers work extended hours and are mostly not allowed to take time off — to times around elections and the party’s convention;
DPW will provide $500, one-time relocation stipends for employees;
The development of two funds to “reimburse employees who have been employed for at least two months for out-of-pocket (transgender) healthcare costs and reproductive healthcare costs” and;
An additional meal break for field organizers when they work more than 11 hours in a day.
But differences over base wages persist.
In a letter organizers sent to DPW management last week, the union members noted the offer of $16.12 per hour “is less than a 5% raise from our current wages, well below inflation and performance increases.”
The staffers continued: “According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ CPI Inflation Calculator, $15.36 in August of 2020 — when our CBA was originally ratified — has the same buying power as $16.99 in March of 2022. Thus, we are proposing an increased hourly wage to $17/hr to keep up with the two years of inflation since we first signed our contract in 2020 and to be fairly compensated for our work.”
Frustration among organizers negotiating with DPW management is apparent. One field organizer said “going through this (bargaining) process and repeatedly hearing from the people who are on management that our rights are not within reason” has been “emotionally exhausting.”
The field organizers contend in the letter that management’s $16.12 per hour offer runs contrary to the party’s support for a livable wage. DPW made raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour part of its platform in June 2016.
“The minimum wage should be raised to at least $15 per hour immediately, and raised according to market inflation every year,” reads the resolution from 2016.
By that logic, the organizers wrote, $15 in June 2016 would have the buying power of $17.89 in March 2022. Considering that, they argued, their offer of $17 an hour would be “more than fair and a significant compromise.”
“We believe our party and our country are stronger when workers’ voices are represented in these conversations and we are committed to being partners as we work together to conclude this process,” Remiker said in his statement.
The four organizers said DPW management’s unwillingness to meet their demands is especially disappointing following the state party’s eye-popping fundraising in recent years.
“Anybody can go online and see how much is raised,” one organizer said. “And we don't see that on our paychecks. It’s confusing. We'd love to know why that money is not being invested back into labor.”
At times, DPW leadership has used the field organizing team as a fundraising vehicle, the organizers said.
“I email a lot about our year-round organizing program,” reads one fundraising email sent last month by DPW chair Ben Wikler. “It’s a massive operation and takes a lot of resources, but it pays dividends for Wisconsin Democrats.”
The email says DPW’s “year-round organizing operation made a huge difference in elections across the state” in April.
“But now, we’re looking towards November,” the email concludes. “If you want to set us up for success and help our organizers defy the odds in November, will you pitch in any amount to elect Democrats all across Wisconsin?”
The organizers said members of DPW senior leadership also often cite the importance of the field organizing team during internal calls and while speaking in public. But, they said, that praise has not translated to higher base compensation.
“They constantly praise us in internal meetings,” one organizer said of DPW management. “Praise only goes so far. The pizza party isn't something that we can live on. We're looking to eat annually.”
Some elected officials within the party agree. Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Eau Claire, told the Cap Times field organizers aren’t being paid enough by the state party. Smith was among more than 100 people who signed onto a letter to DPW management supporting the organizers’ demands.
“I've been through eight campaigns on my own,” he said. “I see how hard of work it is. I've been amazed by the young people with their passions, who put everything they have into a campaign.”
DPW doesn’t pay field organizers “nearly enough for the hours they put in,” Smith said.
“Let's walk the talk,” he continued. “Who talks more about supporting unions and supporting workers? If we want people to make a living at this, let's pay them for it — make sure they have everything they need.”
Despite hours of face-to-face negotiations and months of offers and counter-offers, the two parties remain apart. Still, the field organizers have remained on the job.
The organizers said they keep working because they believe in DPW’s mission.
“This is crucially important work and it becomes more crucial every day — every day that we get closer to November and we get closer to rights being taken away from us (if Republicans are elected),” one organizer said, adding that it is “really disappointing and kind of depressing” that management hasn’t met their wage demands.
“But also I don't think that has stopped anyone from feeling the urgency to still be doing this work,” the organizer said.
Members of the union’s bargaining team and DPW management are scheduled to meet again Thursday.
This story has been updated to provide clarity about benefits offered to DPW employees.