To Daniel Kelly, the stakes of April 4’s Wisconsin Supreme Court race are simple: If he’s elected, the “rule of law” persists; if his opponent triumphs, partisans will take control of the court.
The race, which pits Kelly, a conservative former state Supreme Court justice who is once again seeking a spot on the bench, against liberal Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz, will determine ideological control of the court, where conservatives currently hold a 4-3 majority.
With less than a month until the election, the race is becoming more contentious each day. Speaking to the Cap Times on a recent episode of “Wedge Issues,” the paper’s politics podcast, Kelly declared that “there's enough room on the (state) Supreme Court for the Constitution, or for my opponent, but not both.”
“Our Constitution has had a 175-year run so far,” Kelly continued. “And the question before us is whether we're going to continue to have the Constitution there to protect our most cherished liberties or not. My opponent has made it abundantly clear that her plan, if she's elected, is to put herself above the law.”
Kelly was speaking of Protasiewicz’s openness about her personal values, which include support for abortion access and outspoken criticism of the state’s voting maps as “rigged.”
“The people of Wisconsin are on notice,” Kelly said. “She's telling them that she will prefer her personal values over their law, over their Constitution.”
Protasiewicz, who was the top vote-getter in last month’s four-way primary, said on a recent episode of “Wedge Issues” that she “would enjoy taking a fresh look at the gerrymandering question.”
“I think anybody with any sense knows our maps are rigged,” Protasiewicz said on the podcast. “We have amongst the most gerrymandered maps in the entire country. I have told people, ‘I don't think you can sell, to any rational person, that our maps are fair.’”
If she’s elected, Protasiewicz said, “I would anticipate that at some point, we'll be looking at those maps," adding that the state's intense and close statewide elections are not reflected in the dominant Republican majorities in the Legislature.
“When the Constitution says that political questions are for the Legislature (and) legal questions are for the court, she looks at that and she says she just doesn't care, or she doesn't understand the difference,” Kelly said of Protasiewicz’s comments, escalating his attacks on his opponent.
The conservative former justice also sought to dispel claims from Protasiewicz and her allies that endorsements from Wisconsin’s leading anti-abortion groups indicate how Kelly would rule on a pending lawsuit seeking to block enforcement of Wisconsin’s abortion ban.
Kelly said his conversations with the groups were the same as the ones he’s had “with the rest of the people of Wisconsin.”
“I will apply the law to the extent that is consistent with the Constitution without regard to my personal values, or my personal politics,” he said he told the groups.
“They decided that they want the constitutional system to continue working,” Kelly continued. “They want there to be a continued distinction between the court and the Legislature. And that's why they endorsed me — not because they know how I'm going to rule in a given case, but because they want to make sure that our courts remain courts.”
Kelly will face Protasiewicz on April 4.
