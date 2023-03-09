We’re Jessie Opoien and Jack Kelly, politics reporters for the Cap Times, and we are thrilled to share the latest episode of the Wedge Issues podcast. This week, we spoke with former state Supreme Court Justice and current Supreme Court candidate Daniel Kelly.
Kelly, a conservative, is vying for a seat in the (ostensibly) nonpartisan race against Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz, a liberal. Ideological control of the court is on the line, which has attracted a flood of national attention and made the race the most expensive judicial contest in American history.
In the episode, we asked Kelly about cases that could come before the court including a challenge to the state’s 1849 abortion ban and a new look at the state’s electoral maps. We also discussed his endorsements and previous work, his judicial philosophy and why he believes he is the right person to fill the seat being vacated by retiring conservative Justice Patience Roggensack.
And, of course, we put him through the rigors of the lightning round.
Enjoy the show!