In a controversial move, the Dane County Board of Supervisors overwhelmingly passed an ordinance Thursday night prohibiting the county from entering into a contract with any federal, state or municipal agency that investigates, arrests or prosecutes those who violate the state’s abortion ban.
Wanting to put forward legislation with actual effect, the county’s ordinance imposes budget control policies, essentially making it so the county cannot contract with any agencies that might want to impose stricter penalties for those who violate the abortion ban, even in the future.
It also prohibits county funding from going toward programs or services — be it within Dane County or other local governments in the state — that are involved in the investigation or prosecution of any person for violating the state’s abortion ban.
Heidi Wegleitner, District 2, the lead author and sponsor of the ordinance, said the “broad, strong” language is intended to deter any partners for programs or services from being engaged in those activities.
“We don't want to be in the business of cooperating with agencies, and we don't want to be funding any county agencies (that are) involved in investigating or prosecuting the abortion ban,” Wegleitner told the Cap Times Friday.
“This is really a dangerous attack on human rights and a dangerous situation with the state of the law in Wisconsin right now.”
Wegleitner hopes the board's move will spark more local governments to follow in the county’s footsteps and impose similar legislation.
Supervisor Brenda Yang, District 19, said at Thursday’s meeting the county was pushed to such a measure because their hands are tied and the state Legislature won’t listen.
“We here in Dane County need to send a clear message ... to say this law is antiquated and we don't want anything to do with it,” Yang said. “We can definitely be the county that does that, but all of us have to make that decision.”
Potential financial consequences
The County Board previously passed a resolution that was more symbolic, stating the board’s commitment to reproductive freedom and belief that access to abortion is a fundamental right.
The July resolution opposed Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban, under which doctors who perform abortions can be found guilty of a felony punishable by up to six years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
As the ban only offers exceptions for abortions deemed medically necessary to save the mother's life, the U.S. Supreme Court's June decision in Dobbs v. Jackson overturning Roe v. Wade rendered virtually all abortions illegal in Wisconsin. It’s now up to local law enforcement to enforce the 1849 abortion ban.
Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne has committed to not prosecuting women seeking abortions or providers for performing them, as has Attorney General Josh Kaul with the support of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Both heads of Madison and Dane County law enforcement have stated they will not arrest those seeking abortions or abortion providers for violations of those state statutes.
But with November’s momentous midterm election looming, some of their positions are up for reelection and races are tight — notably for governor, attorney general and, at the local level, for county sheriff.
If more conservative leaders are elected in November or the federal or state government chooses to investigate or prosecute individuals for violating Wisconsin’s abortion laws, that could have significant consequences for the county’s finances — particularly for Public Health Madison & Dane County and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, who rely on state grant funding from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Department of Justice, respectively.
For instance, if Kaul is unseated and the newly elected attorney general wants to prosecute violators of the abortion ban, the county’s ordinance would then prohibit the sheriff’s office from entering into any contracts with the Department of Justice, cutting off grant money for public safety initiatives.
Supervisor Tim Kiefer, District 25, was not in support of the ordinance and argued it could “financially cripple” the county in 2023.
“To take out this huge part of our revenue that we count on to run the county government over this issue is something that I'm simply not willing to do,” Kiefer said. “This is not symbolic. This could have extremely negative financial consequences for the county.”
Bill 'says who we are'
After a failed attempt to send the ordinance back to the committee level to clarify the language and examine unintended consequences, the ordinance ultimately passed 25-9, with one abstention. Supervisors Kiefer, Maureen McCarville, Dave Ripp, Andrew Schauer and Jeff Weigand voted against the ordinance for various reasons.
Concerned about unwelcome repercussions, Kate McGinnity, District 37, pushed the board to take more time to consider it, especially since $161 million of the county’s health and human needs budget is from federal and state funding.
“I just want to make sure that we're not throwing that group and many other vulnerable groups under the bus as we fight for this very necessary fight,” McGinnity said. “I'm with you. I just don't know that this ordinance is going to do it without doing harm.”
Schauer, District 21, was also in favor of referral; he said the resolution was well intended but poorly executed — and not the right way to set a precedent for other local governments.
“If we want other counties to follow in our footsteps, saying that we're not going to accept the tax dollars or contract with the state because of this law is just insane on its face,” he said. “We want to make a statement to the rest of the state … that we stand behind a woman's right to choose and stand against this awful law, but instead we're standing up for fiscal irresponsibility.”
In an impassioned plea to the board, Dana Pellebon, District 33, called for bold stances. As a Black woman who has had an abortion, Pellebon said, everyone deserves reproductive freedom.
“I support this bill in its entirety. I support this bill because it says who we are,” Pellebon said. “If we get to the worst-case scenario … at that point, it doesn't matter. We have got to look at the system and say we disagree with everything that's happening.”
“If that means that we burn it down and start from the beginning and build it back up, let's do it that way,” she added.
The motion to refer the ordinance back to committee failed in a 9-26 vote, to the disappointment of some. Supervisor Analiese Eicher, District 3, said the board failed to take the time and care to understand both the positive impacts and potential consequences on the other pieces of local legislation.
“These fights on bodily autonomy and rights are way too important for us to be cavalier (and) not care about every single letter and sentence and paragraph and clause that we put into a law that we write,” Eicher said.
“I'm supporting this, but I want us to be better.”
The technicalities
The ordinance states no county funds can be committed to investigating or prosecuting any person for violating the abortion ban. The county’s corporation council clarified this section is unenforceable, as the board cannot legally tell the sheriff or the district attorney how to spend county money in this way.
Otherwise, all other portions can be imposed, if not right away.
Charles Hicklin, a controller for the county, clarified that as of now, the county wouldn't be prohibited from contracting with the state because of this ordinance. Crucial (and multi-million dollar) Department of Transportation, DOJ and DHS funding remains accessible.
However, if the state health department were to take a role in the investigation of those who break the state abortion law, the county’s tens of millions of dollars in DHS funding for human services programs would be in jeopardy.
“We essentially rely upon (that agency) for most of our budget,” Hickman said. “If we couldn't contract with them, that would be a problem.”
In direct reference to Pellebon’s comments, Kiefer said depending on how races shake out in November, the ordinance could have “truly catastrophic impacts on the county budget,” one-third of which comes from state and federal dollars.
“This ordinance amendment actually does have the potential to burn down county government,” he said. “We are completely dependent on that flow of grant money from the state.”
Wegleitner maintained that there is no imminent threat to any funding streams right now, and the ordinance doesn't apply to any existing contracts. She suggested the county reexamine the ordinance during the budget if there are major changes to leadership in November.
Actions before words
Mike Bare, District 32, emphasized how the ordinance puts the board’s actions above empty statements.
“This resolution shows support not just with words, but also (by) not allowing our tax dollars to be spent on something that is unjust and takes away someone's right,” Bare said. “We shouldn't be doing that here in this body. No legislature should ever prop up something that takes away someone's human rights.”
Kiefer requested that County Executive Joe Parisi veto the ordinance once it reaches his desk. In a statement to the Cap Times, Parisi wrote that he supports the aim of the ordinance and will sign it.
“I am, however, concerned it was written in a way that could unintentionally do serious financial damage to Dane County if Wisconsin elects a Republican attorney general or governor,” he said.
The solution, Parisi said, would be for the board to introduce a follow-up amendment that cleans up any unintended impacts of Thursday night's action.