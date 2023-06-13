Dane County residents in five ZIP codes will have more access to Narcan and other materials to help save lives as the county fights a sharply rising number of drug overdose deaths.
On the heels of an overdose spike alert in late May, a new countywide program will distribute 100 kits — equipped with nasal naloxone (Narcan), fentanyl test strips and other resources for those seeking help with treatment and recovery. The kits will go to areas that data show have a higher prevalence of opioid-related deaths, according to County Executive Joe Parisi’s office.
Public Health Madison & Dane County reviewed countywide data from emergency medical calls, hospital visits and other reports to learn where the highest number of overdoses are happening. The deaths were mainly concentrated in the following ZIP codes:
- 53704 — Madison’s north side
- 53713 — Madison’s south side
- 53590 — Sun Prairie
- 53716 — Monona
- 53711 — Fitchburg and Madison’s west side
“This data also does not account for population in these specific ZIP codes, it’s simply the areas we are seeing the highest numbers of overdose deaths to help us identify the areas seeing the greatest need for additional resources,” said Morgan Finke, a spokesperson for Public Health. “It’s important to remember the reality is that every area of Dane County is impacted by overdoses.”
The overdose-aid kits program — or OAK — is in partnership with Safe Communities Madison-Dane County, a local nonprofit coalition focused on drug poisoning prevention, traffic safety and suicide prevention. The money comes from the Harm Reduction and Prevention Act, Parisi’s $740,000 budget initiative to address opiate- and fentanyl-related emergencies in Dane County.
“By getting more resources out into the community and making them easier to access, we can hopefully reduce the number of families who lose loved ones to the tragedy of drug poisoning,” Parisi said. “The harms caused by overdoses are far-reaching, so it’s important we come at this from as many approaches as it takes to stop people from needlessly dying.”
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that doctors prescribe to treat severe pain, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes the drug is now increasingly smuggled into the United States illegally. While prescription pain pills once were the primary cause of overdoses across the nation, fentanyl has become the greatest threat. It can be combined with heroin or cocaine, often without the user’s knowledge, to cut costs and increase those drugs’ effects.
Narcan is a medicine that can rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, preventing death.
Overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids, including fentanyl, increased by over 56% nationally from 2019 to 2020, CDC data shows. To put that in perspective, 107,622 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021. Sixty-six percent of those deaths were related to synthetic opioids.
Deaths involving opiates and fentanyl have steadily increased in Dane County since 2016, with opiate-related deaths increasing more than 30% in the past five years. Overdose deaths involving fentanyl are up approximately 70% in that time.
Public Health Madison & Dane County data for 2022 are currently incomplete, but in 2021 there were 149 opioid-involved overdose deaths in Dane County compared with 85 deaths in 2018.
“Synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl, are largely driving the increase,” Finke with Public Health said.
In addition to the OAK program, the county will install three vending machines this summer with around-the-clock access to Narcan at the Dane County Jail, Public Health offices on East Washington Avenue and at a third, to-be-determined location in downtown Madison.
Cheryl Wittke, the president of Safe Communities, said the basis of all these efforts is to make sure everyone in Dane County can have free, easily accessible Narcan. The hope is to partner with hotels, restaurants, convenience stores, libraries and any other businesses interested.
“What we are seeing, from our perspective, in terms of calls for service and reports of overdoses, is that overdose deaths are on the rise and it has been for a while — really since we started seeing fentanyl working its way into the drug supply,” Wittke said.
She called the current landscape “really dangerous territory,” with Safe Communities Madison-Dane County seeing more anecdotal reports of fentanyl-laced counterfeit prescriptions, too.
The trends are “quite alarming,” Wittke said.
“Fentanyl is just so powerful and so concentrated that if it gets into the supply, it's a dangerous combination,” she said.
Dane County, Safe Communities and local schools are also launching a pilot educational program in local high schools this fall aimed at prevention. The Madison Metropolitan School District will serve as a pilot site for the “Safety First” evidence-based curriculum.
Additionally, a public education campaign will launch later this summer intended to confront the opioid epidemic. The messaging will focus on the dangers of inadvertently ingesting fentanyl, the importance of carrying Narcan and how to recognize and respond to overdoses.