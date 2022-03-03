Six Dane County supervisors are proposing a substitute resolution to the county’s long-debated jail consolidation project, cutting 100 more beds from the new facility and adding $16 million in borrowing.
The new version of the resolution was added Wednesday ahead of a Thursday evening meeting where the full Dane County Board of Supervisors will vote on the project.
The jail renovation, which would be the most expensive public works project in county history, has been talked about in some form since the 1990s. The county is slated to vote on the 2021 RES-320 Thursday night, which adds $24 million in borrowing so the county can fulfill its original vision for a seven-story jail addition with 922 beds, after postponing a vote at its last meeting on Feb. 17.
The project’s original $148 million plan seeks to close the 1950s-era jail in the City-County Building and the Ferris Huber Center and build a new seven-story tower behind the county’s Public Safety Building downtown. The estimated cost is now $170 million due to disruptions in the supply chain caused by the COVID pandemic — though in reality that number could actually be closer to $180 million.
Dane County has budgeted and authorized borrowing for $150 million to consolidate the current three jail facilities into one and make needed improvements, such as adding medical and mental health beds and improved visitation spaces. The project envisioned a smaller, safer jail, with a reduction of 91 beds — 9% of its current capacity — and the closing of the outdated facility on the 6th and 7th floor of the City-County Building.
Some members of the County Board, along with Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, have maintained that the original seven-story, 922-bed plan is a fair compromise and the best path forward, as it’s based on a decade of research and studies.
While the core mission is the same, County Board Chair Analiese Eicher, along with Supervisors Richelle Andrae, Carousel Bayrd, Patrick Miles, Andrew Schauer and Melissa Ratcliff are proposing a six story tower with some additional changes:
Keep the Ferris Center for Huber resident use, with the intention of developing an alternative to the Huber system within three years
Do not include Huber housing in the Public Safety Building
Prioritize centralized in-person visitation in the project, but keep in-person visitation on higher security floors in the tower if possible
Incorporate cost saving items identified in 2021 RES-319, which was indefinitely postponed in committee, if needed to meet the budget, such as eliminating the food prep area, parking in the tower sub-basement and staff office remodel
Complete as much of the Public Safety Building renovation as possible as determined by the design team within the budget provided
“With this approach, the City County Building jail space would be eliminated, Huber resident space would not be required in the Public Safety Building, and the consolidated facility would provide no more than 825 beds to meet necessary resident classification, as the Dane County Sheriff’s Office deems appropriate, including medical and mental health beds,” the substitute resolution says.
Based on estimates, the new motion would add an additional $16 million in borrowing to bring the project to completion instead of the currently proposed $24 million.
“It's a substitute motion and it was really trying to just figure out the best way to move the project forward,” Bayrd said. “This is an opportunity, not just to add money, but to acknowledge all the changes that have happened and to acknowledge that we can build an even smaller jail because of all the criminal justice reforms that have happened… that we could never have anticipated in 2019.”
Bayrd said the substitute amendment aims to find a compromise after years of back and forth.
“Once you build it, you can't take that back and we want to make sure we're building the right size,” she said. “There's a clear, clear record of the County Board knowing that we need to build a new jail. The proposal that existed two weeks ago didn't have the votes, and so the postponement was really acknowledging that there is something we want to move forward — but that wasn't it.”
The Jail Consolidation Project has endured myriad challenges over the last six years, from construction issues, to a doubling of the initial budget to $150 million, to increased attention on the need for criminal justice reform after the murder of George Floyd, to the current roadblock of unprecedented cost increases in materials and labor because of the pandemic.
Bayrd is confident the project will move forward soon, although she said she’s unsure it will be on Thursday night.
“I do anticipate success eventually. If we vote on it tonight, or if people need more time to process it, I think that the difference of two weeks really isn't a difference in the scheme of things,” she said. “I feel very hopeful (about) this resolution.”