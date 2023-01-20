Dane County will not ask voters in April to approve the final spending needed for a jail consolidation, with a split County Board opting to hold off on a decision until there’s an updated cost estimate.
The board has repeatedly approved hundreds of millions of dollars for the project — $166 million in borrowing for a six-story jail is already approved — but the project has stalled time and time again.
The ongoing debate has pit the sheriff and his alarms about inhumane conditions for current inmates against criminal justice reformers’ calls to keep people — especially a disproportionate number of people of color — out of jail altogether.
With steadily rising costs and deteriorating conditions, the board considered two options: add the needed $13.5 million in a three-quarters vote of the board, or put that amount of funding to referendum on the April 4 ballot. The $13.5 million would come from leftover borrowing authority from other county projects.
The board ultimately voted 18-17 to return the majority-vote proposal to committee with a recommendation to indefinitely postpone, meaning it won’t be taken up again. However, the overall project will continue as directed by a compromise the board reached last March.
Board Chair Patrick Miles spoke in opposition of both resolutions, particularly the funding going to referendum.
“(Both resolutions) are before us with recommendation of denial,” Miles said in reference to multiple committee votes asking the board to reject the two options for the $13.5 million. “This issue is too nuanced and complex to capture in a referendum question. We are elected to debate the issues and it is our responsibility to do that … and make a decision.”
Some County Board supervisors pushed for the referendum to decide on the last chunk of funding needed to complete the jail financing. Supervisor Tim Kiefer said the board is “completely paralyzed” on the project.
“We are unable to reach a consensus on this issue,” Kiefer said. “After years of debate, give (the people) an opportunity to have their voice heard on a binding referendum so that they can finally get this resolved when we have failed.”
The board then voted 21-14 to reject the referendum.
Miles echoed previous concerns from committee members that the funding estimate is premature. With inflation and construction costs continuing to skyrocket, it’s likely $166 million isn’t the final price tag — and the longer the board takes to come up with a financing plan to get the project off the ground, the higher the cost becomes.
The current cost for a jail consolidation is now approaching $180 million, said Charles Hicklin, the county’s chief financial officer, though he warned the board Thursday that the precision on any estimate for a multi-year project is “beyond the capability of anybody.”
While the design process for the six-story facility has continued uninterrupted since August, those plans are set to be at 95% completion by the end of January, at which point they will go under review. Miles asked the board to hold off on a decision until March when a more final number will be available.
“We don't know the total cost of this project,” Miles said. “Whether we approve the funding now or in March, it will not affect the timeline of the project.”
If the board agreed to wait on a decision, Miles said he would personally introduce a resolution to provide the general borrowing to fund the gap based on the new estimate.
Accusing the sheriff of ‘misinformation’
Supervisors faced off in a contentious debate with Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, who in a Tuesday press conference took aim at the County Board for intentionally delaying action.
Alongside former Sheriffs Gary Hamblin, Dave Mahoney and Rick Raemisch, Barrett supported the funding going to the public.
“Certain members of the County Board have shown a lack of empathy and comprehension of research and evidence, leading to intentional delay tactics that place lives at risk,” Barrett said. “Their failures and intentional delays …have failed to put the safety of everyone in the jail as their top priority.”
The County Board’s Black Caucus held its own media briefing Thursday morning ahead of the board’s vote to counter the sheriff’s comment on the jail project. Supervisor Anthony Gray, District 14, called the remarks "divisive and dishonest."
"Sheriff Barrett stood on stage with (the former sheriffs) and … attacked the integrity, the competence and the fundamental intellect of his colleagues on the Dane County Board," Gray said Thursday.
Miles also took time Thursday night to rebut the sheriff’s claims, saying Barrett’s version of the jail debate was not the “full picture.”
“There was an amendment for a smaller jail in the budget process; we debated it, we voted on it and passed it. That was the decision,” Miles said. “For the sheriff to rebrand it as the board being paralyzed and doing nothing is nothing short of misinformation and the public deserves better.”
A heated debate
Supervisor Dana Pellebon, District 33, argued that the two resolutions are “based upon myths.”
She listed: “The myth that $13.5 million is accurate when it is based upon an estimate of May 2022; the myth that (the March resolution) was something we all voted for, and that those of us who are new to the board are not entitled to look into the decisions of the previous board; the myth that those of us who disagree (are) lacking passion and comprehension.”
Many current board members, 11 total, were elected in the spring after the March resolution was passed. The current board devised a new plan in the adopted 2023 operating budget for a five-story jail facility that also invested $500,000 in criminal justice reform, backed by the County Board’s Black Caucus.
The board pivoted after County Executive Joe Parisi rejected a scaled-back, modified plan for the jail in November in order for the March plan to proceed instead. That March compromise, Resolution 320, added $16 million to the project, bringing the total to $164 million for a six-story jail with 825 beds.
The 1950s-era City-County Building has long been considered outdated and inhumane. Jail residents experiencing mental health issues are being kept in solitary cells with limited space and no outdoor view because of limited space.
The jail consolidation would close the maximum-security City-County Building jail, the south side’s medium-security Ferris Center and consolidate all facilities to the Public Safety Building Downtown with a new tower to be built adjacent to it.
The debate over the jail has become interlocked with outrage that Dane County is jailing a highly disproportionate number of Black residents. Critics have questioned spending millions of dollars to upgrade jail space without ending with those disparities and fixing a perceived over-incarceration of criminal defendants.
A 2007 report from the JFA institute found 37% of the jail population consisted of Black residents at the time, and that number spiked to 46% In 2018. It’s even higher now.
At Thursday’s meeting, an impassioned Barrett said the current condition of the City-County Building is “exactly what it was many years ago, which is absolutely inhumane.”
“It's disgusting. It's falling apart, and we have people — 60% are Black and brown — being housed in that right now,” Barrett said. “As we sit in these comfortable chairs, as we take advantage of this air conditioning and lighting, there are people that we are trying to help with criminal justice reform, at this very moment, sitting in solitary confinement because they are going through a mental health crisis.”
With a cost estimate set to be complete in the coming weeks, the board will again take up next steps for the jail in March.