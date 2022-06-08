Former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman will be required to testify before a Dane County court on Friday regarding his office’s handling of records related to its review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Gableman and his staff must prove to Judge Frank Remington that they did not intentionally delete records in response to a request from the liberal group American Oversight, or they could be held in contempt.
Remington on Wednesday ruled against Gableman’s attorneys’ attempt to quash a subpoena compelling him to testify.
“It is undisputed that Mr. Gableman is the custodian of the Office of Special Counsel records,” Remington said. “It is entirely appropriate, indeed I would have been puzzled, had not the custodian of records appeared in court when … the accusation of an intentional disobedience or violation of a court order (is leveled).”
The case stems from one of three ongoing open records lawsuits related to Gableman’s review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election. In March, after reviewing hundreds of pages of documents Remington ordered Gableman to turn over to the court, the judge determined that the former state Supreme Court justice had not been conducting a serious review.
Then in late April, Remington ordered Gableman and his staff not to delete any records that might be responsive to American Oversight’s request. He made the ruling after James Bopp, an attorney for Gableman, indicated the conservative lawyer and his staff often deleted records they deemed “irrelevant or useless to the investigation.”
“In light of this standard procedure, the OSC routinely deletes documents and text messages that are not of use to the investigation,” Bopp wrote in a letter to the court. “An irrelevant or useless document includes documents that the OSC is not intending to further investigate, and is not intending to rely upon for its recommendations or reports.”
Wednesday’s hearing was the most recent in the case since April, when Remington told attorneys the burden of proof was on Gableman and his staff to prove their violation of the court order was unintentional. At the time, Remington said he would rule on June 10 whether the omission of records was "an intentional act in disobedience of the court’s order.”
“I don’t think I know the end of the story, and that's why I think I’d like to hear it from one witness or another,” Remington said Wednesday.
The judge said it should not be “unfairly surprising” to Gableman that his presence would be required at the hearing.
But as Gableman attorney Michael Dean argued the subpoena should be dismissed, he said that, prior to receiving the subpoena, Gableman had committed to attend a conference out of state, so he did not plan to attend the June 10 hearing.
"There's no factual basis for quashing the subpoena based on inconvenience to Mr. Gableman,” Remington said.
Arguments from Gableman’s attorney also led Remington to question whether staffer Zakory Niemierowicz should hire his own attorney to prepare for the possibility of being held in contempt.
Dean said Niemierowicz “was personally responsible for compiling and producing all the responsive documents at the direction of Justice Gableman.”
Niemierowicz’ deposition “confirmed for us that while he might have responsibility for compiling and submitting documents in response to open records requests, he was not the ultimate decisionmaker,” said Christa Westerberg, the attorney representing American Oversight.
“It seems to me, Mr. Dean, that in arguing that Mr. Gableman is not necessary, that Mr. Niemierowicz was tasked by the office and given the responsibility by Mr. Gableman to do what needed to be done in response to the public records requests, Remington said. “It seems to me that the Office of Special Counsel is putting the responsibility for the questions now before the court directly on Mr. Niemierowicz’ shoulders.”
With the threat of someone in the Office of Special Counsel being held in contempt looming, Niemierowicz’ personal interests could ultimately diverge from the interests represented by the attorneys representing the Office of Special Counsel, Remington said, suggesting a conversation about potential conflicts should occur. The judge noted that jail time is one possible penalty for contempt.
Dean argued that incarceration for contempt “would be incomprehensibly disproportionate” in this situation.
“You may entirely be correct, but my experience … in this serious matter is to afford all the individuals who play a role in a disobedience of the court advance notice of the possibility that could occur so they can prepare accordingly,” Remington said.