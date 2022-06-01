A Dane County judge on Wednesday affirmed a December 2021 decision from the Wisconsin Elections Commission that found the city of Madison did not violate state election law by accepting private grant money to help administer the 2020 presidential election amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision from Dane County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Ehlke comes in a case stemming from a complaint filed by a group of Madison-area voters with WEC in May 2021. The voters were represented by election conspiracy theorist Erick Kaardal, an attorney who was involved in a failed lawsuit seeking to overturn the presidential election and has worked closely with the attorney leading a GOP-backed review of the state’s vote.
In his oral decision, which lasted about 30 minutes, Ehlke outlined a comprehensive denial of Kaardal’s argument that the use of private funds violated state election law. (Similar court cases, including one before the Wisconsin Supreme Court, have repeatedly found that the use of private funds for election administration do not violate state law.)
The funds in question came from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, a nonprofit organization with the financial backing of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. The use of CTCL money in Madison, Milwaukee, Green Bay, Racine and Kenosha has become a primary focus of both election skeptics in Wisconsin and the election review being led by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman.
“Certainly, nothing in (state statutes) prohibits clerks from using private grant money or working with outside consultants in the performance of their duties,” Ehlke said. “Indeed, in their brief, plaintiffs (voters and Kaardal) themselves concede ‘there is no Wisconsin law directly prohibiting municipalities from accepting private monies.’”
Further, Ehlke said, “the conclusion that Wisconsin law in 2020 did not prohibit clerks from using private grant money or working with outside consultants is buttressed by the steps taken by the Wisconsin Legislature after the election,” referring to a measure passed by Republicans and vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers that would have barred the future use of private grant money to administer elections.
“Quite obviously, the Legislature introduced this bill because nothing in existing Wisconsin law prohibited these things,” Ehlke said. “The bottom line is that the Commission correctly concluded that there was not probable cause to believe any Wisconsin law had been violated.”
Ehlke’s decision is the latest in a growing list of legal defeats for election conspiracy theorists in Wisconsin.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway welcomed Ehlke’s decision, saying in a statement that the city appreciates “the courts recognizing, again, that the 2020 election was conducted properly, and that it is over.”
“It’s been clear from the beginning that using grant funds to help conduct an election during a pandemic was legal,” she said. “Every court that has been asked across the country has confirmed this. … It is also obvious that our clerk encouraging Madison residents to vote is not illegal — it is part of her job. Government should be helping people to vote, not constantly throwing up more roadblocks to participating in our democracy.”