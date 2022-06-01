Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell will run for the state Supreme Court seat currently held by Justice Patience Roggensack, he announced on Wednesday.
Roggensack, who was elected to the state's high court in 2003 and 2013, and served six years as chief justice, is not seeking a third term.
The April 2023 election will determine whether the court's conservative bloc will maintain its 4-3 majority, or if the ideological balance will flip.
In a statement, Mitchell said he is running "because preserving the integrity and independence of the court has never been more important."
"Wisconsinites deserve a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice that reflects the growing diversity of ideas and communities within our state," Mitchell said. "Wisconsinites deserve a justice that has a proven record of applying the rule of law irrespective of undue influence. Wisconsinites deserve a justice who has the highest respect for the Wisconsin Constitution and is committed to ensuring that the Wisconsin Supreme Court is an instrument of balance and justice rather than partisan divide."
Mitchell, a former prosecutor, is currently the presiding judge of the juvenile division of the Dane County Circuit Court. He was elected unopposed in 2016 and 2022. He also presides over the county's high-risk drug court program.
Mitchell also serves as senior pastor at Christ the Solid Rock Baptist Church in Madison, and as an adjunct professor at the University of Wisconsin Law School.
Last week, Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz launched a bid for the seat, saying the criminal and civil justice systems are "under attack by radical partisanship."
Conservative former state Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly is also reportedly considering a bid. Kelly, who was appointed to the court by Republican former Gov. Scott Walker in 2016, was defeated in 2020 by liberal Justice Jill Karofsky.