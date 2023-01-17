With deteriorating conditions at the Dane County Jail and steadily rising costs to fix them, two options for a stalled renovation project will go to the County Board Thursday, with board members seeming to favor adding funding without going to voters for approval.
At a joint Executive Committee and Personnel & Finance Committee meeting last week, members endorsed the idea of going to the full County Board of Supervisors for a majority vote for $13.5 million in additional financing for the jail project. They did not recommend the funding go to a referendum question on the April 4 ballot.
The board has two options forward after County Executive Joe Parisi rejected a scaled-back, modified plan for the jail in November in order for a March plan to proceed instead. That resolution added $16 million to the project, bringing the total to $164 million for a seven-story jail addition with 922 beds.
Both resolutions going before the board on Jan. 19, introduced in December, would add $13.5 million in leftover borrowing authority from other county projects that weren't spent to move the project along.
One resolution, sponsored by Supervisors Maureen McCarville, Matt Veldran and Jerry Bollig, would simply add the money if the board approved it in a three-quarters vote. The second, sponsored by the same set of supervisors (with the addition of Supervisors Holly Hatcher and Melissa Ratcliff), puts the same amount of funding to referendum in the spring and would need to pass with only a simple majority vote.
The board considered a similar proposal in June that would have put the jail project funding up for referendum on the November ballot but ultimately voted against the measure.
“I brought this resolution forward for a referendum in an effort to help to ensure that the decade-long jail project can come to a finish. I know people, in general, don't like the idea of referendum questions — I'm probably in that category as well — but it's a tool in the toolbox,” McCarville said at the Jan. 9 meeting of the two committees. “Hopefully this board passes funding for the jail project … but I think we owe it to ourselves as a board to have that option out there, and I think we owe it to the citizens of Dane County to finally complete this huge project.”
With inflation and construction costs continuing to skyrocket, it’s likely $164 million isn’t the final price tag — and the longer the board takes to come up with a financing plan to get the project off the ground, the higher the cost becomes.
Who gets to decide Dane County Jail funding?
The jail renovation would be the most expensive public works project in county history and was originally conceptualized as a seven-story tower with 922 beds. The aging jail currently has eight stories and 1,013 beds.
In over two decades of county deliberations on a renovated jail facility, funding for the project has never been posed in a referendum to the public.
Many County Board supervisors, including Mike Bare in District 32, were hesitant to put the project on the ballot without a final cost estimate.
“There is still work ongoing, and it seems to me that sending this to voters now with this amount is premature,” Bare said at the Executive Committee meeting. “I'd be concerned that this amount isn't right — that this doesn't match what would potentially be coming in terms of the estimate.”
He said the board has ended up in an “unfortunate circumstance.”
“(We)’ve passed something in the budget that was vetoed and then having it portrayed that no work is happening when there is work happening, which is frustrating,” Bare said. “But to continue down this path, asking voters to approve something (when) we're not confident in these numbers, I think would be a mistake.”
Most recently, Madison’s Urban Design Commission gave final approval to the design of the proposed jail project on Dec. 15. The City Council will take a final vote on whether to rezone the site at 115 W. Doty St. to build a new south tower in the coming weeks.
County Board Chair Patrick Miles did not respond to the Cap Times’ request for an interview but said at the Jan. 9 meeting that the design team for the jail has continued uninterrupted since August. Those plans are set to be at 95% completion by the end of January, at which point they will go under review.
“While that review is ongoing, (construction contractor) Gilbane will produce another cost estimate,” Miles said, noting the new approximation will be based on the March plan for a seven-story jail.
If on schedule, the project could go out to bid mid-May, Miles said.
Plan from the Black Caucus succumbs to veto
Part of the board’s struggle to make a decision has to do with turnover among elected members.
Many current board members are opposed to the March plan because 11 new supervisors were elected in the spring after that vote. The current board devised a new plan in the adopted 2023 operating budget for a five-story jail facility that also invested $500,000 in criminal justice reform, backed by the County Board’s Black Caucus.
But with costs continuing to rise, that pivot wasn’t received well by Parisi, who said at the time that plan charted “no clear path forward” and vetoed it.
Supervisor Andrew Schauer, District 21, said he was voting in favor of the referendum resolution on Jan. 9 as a sign of support for the overall project.
“This project needs our support,” Schauer said. “We can't be transporting (jail residents) to other counties and expect that we're going to have the funds necessary in our operating budget to do what we need to do with regard to criminal justice reform.”
He went on to thank Parisi for vetoing the former plan as the version in front of the committees was “the product of a lot of good legislative work.”
“We should all be looking at what's in front of us now and deciding whether or not we want a new facility or we don't,” he said.
Conversely, Supervisor Anthony Gray, District 14, had harsher words for the committee members and the county executive.
“I just don't believe that this is the way we should be conducting business — by outsourcing hard decisions to our constituents who have significantly less information than even we have,” Gray said. “We had to compromise, we got it passed, you didn't like it, and we're going to end up with nothing.”
Gray went on to urge his colleagues to hold off on making a decision until there’s a better idea of cost.
“The idea of voting for money for a project that no one can look their constituents in the eye and tell them what it's going to cost, I think, is wildly irresponsible,” Gray added.
Deteriorating conditions at the jail
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett has continually voiced his support for the seven-story jail plan but in the past week has intensified his calls for action from elected officials as conditions deteriorate inside the jail.
Barrett already closed the oldest portions of the facility in August, specifically the east section of the seventh floor of the City-County Building portion of the jail built in 1953, citing a lack of safe and humane jail space. The move came six years after a study found “Dane County should not consider extending the life” of the City-County Building that is home to the jail and instead “work towards getting out of the building with due haste.”
As a result, residents have to be shipped out of the county to Rock, Iowa and Oneida county jails monthly, costing the county $50 to $60 a day per resident.
Just Thursday, the sheriff took to Twitter showing orange-brown water coming from a faucet in the Ferris Center portion of the jail, which was added in the 1980s.
Dane County Jail water…Demand better, we can do better. #Humanity1st pic.twitter.com/LcQopM2wH5— Kalvin Barrett (@Kalvin_Barrett) January 12, 2023
“I wanted to have a cup of coffee for the training we were doing out there and that's what came out. It was so appalling and the response was, ‘Oh, just let it run, it'll eventually clear up.’ It didn’t, and that is not humane. It is not OK,” Barrett told the Cap Times. “If I wouldn't give that to my staff or to community members, we sure as hell don't deserve giving that to the people involved in our justice system.”
Barrett said the part of the jail dispensing the rusty water has since been closed. He urged the County Board to let the people make a decision on next steps for the jail.
“The board has had an ample opportunity to come to consensus, (but) here we are again, in Groundhog's Day, talking about the same things over and over and over,” he said. “In the process of us delaying, stalling, arguing and making additional resolutions, people are suffering and we need to do better.”
“When we talk about humanity and treating people with dignity and respect, this is what we are talking about,” he added. “I hope that picture again was as vivid and as eye opening as it should be.”