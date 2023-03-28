Dane County Executive Joe Parisi is again calling on the County Board to move forward on a long-stalled project to remodel and consolidate the jail, saying the money is available but needs one final vote of approval.
The project has a new cost estimate of $179 million, which is $13 million more than the board has approved so far to spend on the jail, according to a memo from Parisi to the County Board sent Monday. The County Board previously delayed a decision on whether to approve the additional funding and rejected a proposal to send the decision to voters in a referendum on the April 4 ballot because they had not yet seen the new cost estimate.
“The time has arrived to decide whether this project can proceed and be put out to bid,” Parisi said in the memo.
The 1950s-era jail inside the City-County Building has long been considered outdated and inhumane. Jail residents experiencing mental health issues are kept in solitary cells with no outdoor view because of limited space.
Early this year, a group of County Board supervisors introduced Resolution 287 to re-allocate unspent, previously approved borrowing for other projects toward the jail project, which would allow bids to be issued and work to proceed without any new borrowing. The resolution is still awaiting a recommendation from the Public Protection and Judiciary Committee.
“Quick action on this resolution will advance the jail project and prevent further cost increases,” Parisi said. “No new additional dollars are needed. Resolution 287 has the funding required to put the jail project out to bid.”
Board Chair Patrick Miles took issue with Parisi asserting that a delay in funding approval has stalled the jail redevelopment, which will be the most expensive public works project in county history and has been talked about in some form since the 1990s.
“That is not the case,” Miles said. “This is moving along on the timeline that most of us had expected. I expect this resolution to be before the board for consideration on April 20.”
The County Board's Personnel and Finance and Public Protection and Judiciary committees are scheduled to hold a joint meeting April 10 to take up Resolution 287 to reallocate an unused $13.5 million in borrowing. When it advances to the full board, the resolution needs a two-thirds majority to pass.
The aging jail now has eight floor levels and 1,013 beds; the consolidation plan before the board would put the facility at six stories, 825 beds and $179 million total. That puts the county $13 million short of the $166 million in borrowing approved for the project so far.
The ongoing debate has pit County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett and his alarms about inhumane conditions for current inmates against criminal justice reformers’ calls to keep people — especially a disproportionate number of people of color — out of jail altogether.
Barrett has voiced his support for a seven-story jail plan and has called for action from elected officials as conditions deteriorate inside the jail. The Sheriff’s Department closed the oldest portions of the facility in August, specifically the east section of the seventh floor of the City-County Building portion of the jail built in 1953, citing a lack of safe and humane jail space.
The planned consolidation would close the jail at the City-County Building and the South Side work-release Ferris Center facility. The jail facilities would then be consolidated in a new six-story tower and the Public Safety Building.
The County Board narrowly came to an agreement in November for an even smaller five-story facility, but Parisi vetoed that option at the time, saying it didn’t chart a clear path forward. It put the board back at square one, unable to find a solution. Time and time again, the board has failed to put the final stamp of approval on the project. And construction costs continue to grow, increasing from an initial estimate of $166 million a year ago to the latest at nearly $180 million.
Miles said he is “cautiously optimistic” the board can pass the resolution to close the funding gap next month, but he plans to introduce tweaks. For instance, he plans to introduce an amendment in the Public Protection and Judiciary Committee to spread out the debt servicing over 20 years instead of the current 10.
He said he's not sure all the votes are there for his plan but hopes the project will move forward nonetheless.
“There is universal agreement on the board that we do need to do something. We need to close the sixth and seventh floors of the jail. We have to get this project done,” Miles said. “We have to move forward.”
If the board adopts Resolution 287, the project will likely be put out to bid this summer.
Parisi said then “we can finally create some hope and optimism that our days of having to lock people up in archaic, unsafe spaces are finally numbered.”
In an uncommon instance, Miles agreed.
“This is the next biggest hurdle, getting this gap financed,” he said. “The next big step is getting the bids so the project gets rolling. If we are able to get this authorized before May, then somewhere between May and June we would get bids.”