At the Dane County Board of Supervisors’ last meeting, the board overwhelmingly passed a resolution requiring electric, height-adjustable universal changing stations in all county buildings that currently exist, where it is feasible — as well as all county buildings developed in the future.
The resolution is the first of its kind in the state. Authored by Supervisor Aaron Collins, District 10, it makes it county policy for universal changing stations to be available in properties owned and operated by the county, where there is adequate space.
It also requires universal changing stations to be factored in during the design process for all new county facilities and urges other municipalities, schools and businesses to include the stations in their facilities.
“I really see this as the first step in a process of making sure that all our county facilities are as accessible as possible,” Collins said. “This was a big step in the process to make sure that we drew a line in the sand and are stating that we want to make sure the public has full access to any public facilities in the county.”
At a meeting on Sept. 8, the resolution passed 35-1, with only Supervisor Jeff Weigand, District 20, voting against it. Supervisor Patrick Downing abstained from voting, along with Supervisor Tim Kiefer, who approved of the resolution but wanted it to be included in budget deliberations.
The estimated cost of a universal changing station ranges from $3,000 to $11,000 depending on the size, but the resolution has no budget impact. Design costs, as well as additional building costs, would need to be included in individual budgets for future buildings.
Weigand, a father of five, dissented because he said changing stations shouldn't be the County Board’s priority.
“When I talk to my constituents about what we do here and the county board and issues that are important to them, not a single person has ever said, ‘I really wish we had more changing stations in county-owned facilities,’” Weigand said at the Sept. 8 meeting.
“This is probably the furthest thing from their mind as they talk to me about county issues ... can we focus on the core issues that the majority of our constituents are reaching out to us about and talking to us about?”
However, in a survey Collins put together to determine interest in universal changing stations and gauge residents’ experiences in public restrooms, 92.6% of respondents said that they would be more likely to use public places if facilities were equipped with the universal changing stations.
Examples of comments from the survey highlight the need for this policy and how much real-life impact the resolution would have, Collins contended. In the survey, one individual said they have had to change their child on a wet bathroom floor.
“I wish there was more awareness of this issue. This would be a game changer for family outings,” the person wrote.
Another stated their family had few options due to their adult daughter needing to be changed, to either stay home isolated or change her on a “dirty bathroom floor.”
Supervisor Kierstin Huelsemann, District 27, challenged Weigand at the meeting, asserting that all residents need to be at the center of county policies.
“When we talk about money, why do we put those that are most impacted on the line at every single turn?” Huelsemann asked. “This is money well spent — and needed.”
Among 50 survey responses, almost everyone asked that a new policy ensure the changing tables were height adjustable, that there was adequate space in the restroom to use them, and also an electronic lift.
Collins took that feedback and folded it into the resolution, prioritizing the changing stations in family restrooms so that no matter the gender of a caregiver, they can access the station. The changing tables will also be powered and height adjustable, instead of fixed height, so it can accommodate people of any size. And finally, there needs to be enough space for up to two caregivers and also a wheelchair to easily use the table.
Collins is excited about the passing of the resolution but told the Cap Times that it was disappointing to hear “ableist language” from Weigand in the discussion at the board meeting.
“As public servants and people in local government, this is where the rubber hits the road,” Collins said. “We need to be there to make sure that people who are too often unseen and unheard (feel) that we’re representing their voices in in local government. Just because (you) don’t hear about something, doesn't mean it does not exist.”
Collins said he has talked to many families who directly asked for and support this resolution, who have had to change a loved one or a family member on a dirty bathroom floor or leave a public event altogether because there's no other option for them.
“That’s who this resolution was directed towards,” Collins said. “We need to keep pushing forward with progress to make sure that everyone's represented.”